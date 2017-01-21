See Kristen Stewart’s Reaction On Possible Robert Pattinson Reunion

Twihards are dying to see Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson reunite for another project, but it seems that the actress isn’t thrilled about that idea. She was recently spotted in Los Angeles International Airport catching a flight to Utah for the Sundance Film Festival. Her latest film Come Swim, which she both directed and starred in, is included in the film fest.

The 26-year-old actress was welcomed by a sea of photographers when she got out of her car in LAX. According to X17online, one of the paparazzi asked her about the possibility of reuniting with her ex-boyfriend for a Twilight sequel, but she didn’t seem to be thrilled about it. Watch Kristen’s reaction on reuniting with Rob in the video below.

The rumors on Stewart and Pattinson’s reunion started back in September when the producers of the popular film series hinted a possible project with the former lovers. According to Hollywood Life, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chairman Patrick Wachsberger revealed that a Twilight sequel could happen during an interview with ScreenDaily.

“It’s a possibility,” he said. “Not a certainty but it’s a possibility. It’s about Stephenie [novelist Stephenie Meyer]. If she wants to tell a story related to those characters we’re here for her.”

The 43-year-old writer released a novel entitled “Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined” in 2015. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meyer adjusted a few scenes throughout the beginning of the new storyline that stray from the original book. However, everything changes in the final chapters. With the release of Stephenie’s novel, many fans were hoping to see it become as big as Twilight.

Unfortunately, this may not happen because Meyer said she does not have plans to write sequels to it, nor does she think it will become a film. This could be a big relief for Kristen Stewart who seems to have been showing resistance in reuniting with Robert Pattinson. The 30-year-old actor, on the other hand, seems to be interested in working with his ex-girlfriend again.

“Rob is more likely to come back if they make more Twilight films because he thinks it would re-spark his career, where Kristen wants to stay away from the franchise because she thinks of it as high school and she feels that she has graduated onto other opportunities that are more her right now,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

After her stint playing Bella Swan, Stewart did another big budget film and that is Snow White and the Huntsman. Unfortunately, she got into a controversy when she was caught making out with her director Rupert Sanders who was still married back then to Liberty Ross. The cheating scandal destroyed her relationship with Pattinson.

Despite the affair, some fans still wanted to see Kristen and Robert get back together even if it was just for a movie. Donald Trump, on the other hand, was against their reunion and he even asked the actor not to take her back via Twitter.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

That was just one of the series of tweets that the new U.S. President sent out years ago that bashed the award-winning actress. During a recent interview with Variety, Kristen Stewart was asked what her thoughts are on Donald Trump’s tweets.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f—ing crazy,” she said. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

After realizing that the 70-year-old businessman is still very active on Twitter, the Still Alice star who doesn’t have a Twitter account added, “He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

Maybe things will change now that Donald Trump is the president of the United States. Watch the interview with Kristen Stewart regarding Trump’s Twitter rants on her and her relationship with Robert Pattinson in the video below.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]