White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In The Face, Spat On By Protesters During Trump Inauguration

Richard Spencer, the president of the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank who has also been accused of being a white supremacist group was punched in the face by a masked man in Washington D.C, on the day Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of The United States. According to USA Today, the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m., near the corner of 14th and K Street when he was suddenly approached by an unknown man and punched in the face twice. Seconds before the incident happened, Spencer was seen confronting other protesters.

At the time of the incident, Spencer was talking with two people from the “Stateless Media” who were reportedly making a documentary on him. At around the same time, they ran into a “serious demonstration” taking place in Franklin Square. After people had begun identifying him, a small group of protesters gathered around him. Even though he was confronted by several protesters, there was no physical violence until one of the protesters lunged towards him without warning and punched him twice. Spencer later claimed the attacker did not really launch the punch while adding that someone spat on him as well at the same time.

“But he didn’t really land it, and it didn’t really hurt,” he said.

When asked about the incident, Richard said that the attacker was a coward and that he’s used to “anti-fascists” confronting him. He went on to add that he is now considering getting security since the number of attacks have escalated of late

We have embedded the video of the actual attack below. The post has since then been shared thousands of times.

Richard Spencer got punched in the face during the protests at Trump's #inauguration pic.twitter.com/oQAwtbtEeT — Gender-Professecs (@MrTrunney) January 20, 2017

White nationalist Richard Spencer got punched in the face by a white man because white people are sick of him too https://t.co/jCL8M9Jxd6 pic.twitter.com/YoSTEMJwWU — Monique Judge (@thejournalista) January 21, 2017

After the attack, Spencer took to Twitter and brushed off the assault, saying he can take a punch.

“I was just physically assaulted twice by antifas. No serious damage. I can take a punch,” he wrote.

I was just physically assaulted twice by antifas. No serious damage. I can take a punch. — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 20, 2017

Later, he also posted a 10-minute live video on Periscope.

I'm going to periscope about the assault on me in 5 mins. — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 20, 2017

We have embedded that video below as well.

The assault on me. https://t.co/z1vRYi32SP — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 20, 2017

Following these initial tweets. Spencer went on to tweet more and warned that if law enforcement cannot protect citizens, they might as well protect themselves.

If law enforcement can't protect us from antifa assaults we will begin protecting ourselves. — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 21, 2017

He also sent out a tweet marked to President Donald Trump in which he accused Trump of not saying anything about the assaults that “his people” suffered at his rallies.

.@realDonaldTrump said little about the assaults our people suffered at his rallies. Let's hope he does something about it. — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 21, 2017

My only mistake was in giving an interview to someone on a public street while animals tore through D.C. — Richard ???? Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) January 21, 2017

Richard Spencer is no stranger to controversy. He has on several occasions been accused of heading a white supremacist group. In fact, the Southern Poverty Law Center declared his organization, the National Policy Institute a hate group – a label that Spencer has rejected several times. The last time he was in the news was when he was heard shouting “Hail Trump” on video during a White Nationalist gathering. Spencer was banned from Twitter in the same month. His account was however reinstated later.

[Featured Image By David J. Phillip/ AP Images]