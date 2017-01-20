Jason Momoa Teases His ‘Very Savage’ New Character On Netflix’s ‘Frontier’

Jason Momoa is making a name for himself in cinema and on television, and while many credit 2011’s Conan the Barbarian for giving Momoa his big break, the actor feels that the rise of the superhero/comic book film adaptations in recent years have served as a major stepping stone. In a new interview, Jason puts his career in its proper perspective with nods to his Game of Thrones alter ego, Khal Drogo, and his upcoming Aquaman solo film for Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment, while also revealing that his new role for Netflix’s Frontier is among the first roles he’s been able to choose out of interest, instead out of a need to keep working.

Frontier Casts Jason Momoa In A New Adventure In The Old Wilderness

As USA Today shares, Frontier brings Jason back in time to the 18th century, where Momoa plays Declan Harp, a Canadian frontier outlaw who is trying to come to terms with the murder of his entire family while also trying to compete with the Hudson Bay company’s monopolization of the fur trading business. While the story is set within the context of a historical period and afforded Momoa the opportunity to explore that era, he says he most related to Frontier as a father in understanding that aspect of his character.

Far removed from the world of smartphones and computers, Frontier takes most of us back to a time when our entertainment came from nature and the outdoors. For Jason, however, there’s little change between playing Declan and being himself off the set and at home.

“I grew up being an artist, but also rock-climbing and traveling the world, and teaching my kids. We don’t own a TV. My kids are always outdoors,” says Momoa. “I’m at the climbing gym as we speak. That’s the reason why I love Frontier. It’s a beautiful time period, and it’s very savage. It’s a fun, crazy, bloody time.”

Jason Momoa Thanks Aquaman For Bringing Him Independence

Jason Momoa told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s just beginning to feel secure in his career as an actor. Previously, Momoa, who rose to notoriety most recently as the fierce warrior Khal Drago on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has had to take whatever roles he had been offered in his effort to keep acting, while also maintaining a steady income for his wife, actress Lisa Bonet, and their two children, 9-year-old Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, who is 8 years old.

It’s been a struggle for Jason and he reveals that, while he is widely known among Game of Thrones fans, the Khal role wasn’t really the path to success most people might assume. While Momoa is widely recognized for that role, the character didn’t speak English, so his acting abilities aren’t really showcased in that role. Hollywood executives were still passing him up.

Now, especially following his debut as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Momoa says he’s had the luxury of seeking out roles that really appeal to him.

“This has been the best moment of my career because the superhero roles are letting me get the other roles I want.”

Among those roles, Momoa hopes to direct a historical film of his own. Jason wants to direct a biopic, telling the story of Ko’olau, a Hawaiian leper, who fought the government’s efforts to deport him in the 1800s.

Action and history may be where Jason Momoa has focused his interests, but that doesn’t mean the Frontier star has no interest in other genres.

“I would love to do comedy. I can’t wait to be in a tracksuit in an office space, not covered in blood — and with my clothes on,” says Momoa.

Frontier, which stars Jason Momoa, Landon Liboiron, and Zoe Boyle, is currently streaming on Netflix.

