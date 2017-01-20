First Lady Melania Trump already made a big splash with Melania’s choice of a robin’s egg blue Ralph Lauren dress and jacket for the Inauguration Day festivities, as reported by the Inquisitr. That ensemble worn by Melania brought comparisons to Jackie Kennedy’s style. Therefore, it would stand to reason that Mrs. Trump’s choice for an Inaugural Ball gown on the evening of January 20 would bring just as much — or more — buzz surrounding Melania’s gowns. The below photo gallery shows a plethora of photos of Melania’s powder blue — or robin’s egg blue, or baby blue — ensemble that Mrs. Trump wore earlier in the day.

Melania Trump’s Inaugural Ball Dress, Shoes: Gown Photos From January 20 – Watch The First Dance [Video] Melania Trump

Trump Inauguration

It would take until past 9:30 p.m. at night on Friday, January 20, until the world got a glimpse of First Lady Trump’s inaugural ball gown. When President Trump and Mrs. Trump finally stepped on stage at their Inaugural Ball, prior to their first dance, the crowd was quite ready for the arrival of President Trump and First Lady Trump.

Melania’s gown was an off-the-shoulder dress with a belt that was thin and seemed to contain a tie at the side. Whereas Mrs. Trump wore her hair up for the day’s earlier festivities, Melania wore her hair down past her bare shoulders for the Inaugural Ball. Mrs. Trump’s dress had a flourish down the front, as well as a high slit up the front of Melania’s dress. The dress was cream or white or off-white in color, but the belt was red in color.

President Trump called Melania his No. 1 supporter, and turned to Mrs. Trump in the famous gown and thanked her for putting up with everything Melania had to put up with during the campaign. The dress and the slit in Mrs. Trump’s gown offered a slight peek at the shoes that First Lady Trump wore during her first dance with Mr. Trump, as seen in the above and below photos of Melania’s dress and shoes.

The newly sworn-in president joked that Mr. Trump and Melania would be joined by a delightful group of children during their first dance, along with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife. Melania also wore a pair of stud earrings during the first dance. Mr. Trump saw fit to sing along to “My Way” at certain points during their first dance. Mrs. Trump’s gown was so long, the dress dragged to the ground, and it seemed Mr. Trump might accidentally step on Melania’s gown at some points during their first dance.

On Twitter, folks quickly reacted to Melania’s choice of a gown for the Inaugural Ball and first dance. Many people called Melania’s dress breathtaking and stunning — a beautiful complimentary color to Mrs. Trump’s skin and complexion.

Some people fell in love with Melania’s dress. Others commented that they didn’t like the way Mrs. Trump’s dress appeared from the side.

#MELANIATRUMP 's #innauguration dress was really pretty from the front… from the side… not so much pic.twitter.com/CWYfWnAphM — Susan Mascari (@SusanMascari) January 21, 2017

A sample variety of the comments being published on social media about Melania’s gown can be read below.

Whereas Ivanka Trump’s gown and those of the other female members of the Trump Family appeared as fancy as glittery wedding gowns, Melania’s sleek modern look is being called one that the former model definitely pulled off as lovely as the rest of the women. The designer behind Melania’s dress was a heated search item, especially from those who wondered if Mrs. Trump wore a U.S.-based designer to the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Hervé Pierre designed Melania’s dress.

The Liberty Ball was the first ball of the night, with Mr. and Mrs. Trump set to attend three inaugural balls that same evening.

Hmm Not sure why but @MELANIATRUMP's dress reminds me of a calla lily lol very pretty! pic.twitter.com/VxUrvb0smO — Tracy Jeffords (@TracyJeffords) January 21, 2017

The video of Mr. and Mrs. Trump dancing their first dance — with the flowing gown of Melania reminding some folks of a flower — can be seen below.

[Featured Image by Rob Carr/Getty Images]