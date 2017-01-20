Triple H Describes His Most Recent WWE World Title Run And Whether Or Not He Still Enjoys Being An In-Ring Competitor

It’s only a matter of time before we see Triple H return to WWE television, as the current plan is for him to take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33 on April 2. But, WWE’s chief operating officer isn’t exactly looking forward to his in-ring return in the spring.

In an interview with Crave Online, Triple H was asked about his most recent WWE World Heavyweight Championship run, and what it’s like to be an on-screen performer, as well as one of the company’s top executives. The Game’s response has led many to believe that he would like to avoid wrestling in the future, because it causes him more headaches than anything else.

“The common belief is that for myself and other guys are that we can’t step away from it or can’t let it go but I’d love to [laughs]. As much as I enjoyed last year, when the company asks if you want to go out and compete in front of 100,000 people, it’s hard to say no because it’s a piece of who you are. But at the same time, the workload it creates for you is so massive that it’s hard for you to enjoy it. “Even the WrestleMania experience, I spent my time going from a business partner to trying to produce NXT Takeover to trying to oversee the television and if talent have an issue, my match is up in two or three matches and there’s a talent issue I have to deal with, I’m not out of the pocket. It becomes an intense workplace.”

As previously mentioned, Triple H is scheduled to wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33. The match was setup over the summer, when Triple H helped Kevin Owens defeat Seth Rollins on an episode of Monday Night Raw, and Rollins has been out for revenge ever since.

WWE actually wanted to do the Rollins vs. Triple H match at last year’s WrestleMania 32, but Rollins blew out his knee during a live event match against Kane, and he couldn’t recover in time for the massive event which took place at AT&T Stadium. So, Triple H ended up wrestling Roman Reigns instead.

There’s a chance that Triple H will make his return at next Sunday’s Royal Rumble event as a surprise entrant in the match, which will lead to him eliminating Rollins. There’s also a chance that he’ll show up, but he won’t be a surprise entrant in the match, and he’ll eliminate Rollins anyway.

As of this writing, WWE has three matches booked for WrestleMania 33: Shaquille O’Neal vs. Big Show, Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, and Triple H vs. Seth Rollins. Other rumored matches for the event include Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, John Cena vs. Samoa Joe, and The Undertaker vs. Finn Balor.

It was first reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Triple H wasn’t going to return to WWE television until the NFL’s regular season had concluded, because he didn’t want his return to go up against Monday Night Football. Well, the NFL’s regular season is over, so we should be seeing The Game on Monday Night Raw at some point in the near future.

Since becoming a major executive in WWE, Triple H hasn’t been a regular in-ring competitor, as he really only shows up for the major pay-per-views like WrestleMania. This year looks like it’s going to be no different.

While we don’t know exactly when Triple H will return, we do know that it’ll be soon, and that he’s been building up his return on his official Twitter page. So, we’ll probably see him back on WWE television sooner rather than later.

