President Trump Signs Executive Order To ‘Ease Burden Of Obamacare’ On Day One Of His Presidency

Hours after assuming office as the 45th President Of The United States, President Trump got down to work and spent some time in the Oval Office. One of his first moves as the President was to sign an executive order that directed government agencies to “ease the burdens” of Obamacare. According to NPR, this first executive order was signed on Friday in the Oval Office shortly after his inaugural parade ended. This is the first move from President Trump as the new administration works towards repealing and eventually replacing the Affordable Care Act. A photo of President Trump signing the order as he is surrounded by journalists and cameramen was posted on the new official Twitter page for President Trump.

Signing documents to allow Mattis and Kelly to be sworn into Cabinet and an executive order on #Obamacare. https://t.co/zg3WP9w8xC pic.twitter.com/OMOGLTkCDA — President Trump (@POTUS) January 21, 2017

The same image was also posted on the official Facebook page of Donald Trump. According to reports, Trump was joined in the Oval Office by his National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway.

JUST IN: President Trump’s first executive order “minimizes the economic burden” of repealing and replacing Obamacare. pic.twitter.com/R7hwMAZNEd — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2017

We have reproduced the executive order in its entirety below

Minimizing The Economic Burden Of The Patient Protection And And Affordable care Act Pending Repeal

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. It is the policy of my Administration to seek the prompt repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Public Law 111-148), as amended (the “Act”). In the meantime, pending such repeal, it is imperative for the executive branch to ensure that the law is being efficiently implemented, take all actions consistent with law to minimize the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens of the Act, and prepare to afford the States more flexibility and control to create a more free and open healthcare market.

Section 2. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (Secretary) and the heads of all other executive departments and agencies (agencies) with authorities and responsibilities under the Act shall exercise all authority and discretion available to them to waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation of any provision or requirement of the Act that would impose a fiscal burden on any State or a cost, fee, tax, penalty, or regulatory burden on individuals, families, healthcare providers, health insurers, patients, recipients of healthcare services, purchasers of health insurance, or makers of medical devices, products, or medications.

Section 3. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Secretary and the heads of all other executive departments and agencies with authorities and responsibilities under the Act, shall exercise all authority and discretion available to them to provide greater flexibility to States and cooperate with them in implementing healthcare programs.

Section 4. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the head of each department or agency with responsibilities relating to healthcare or health insurance shall encourage the development of a free and open market in interstate commerce for the offering of healthcare services and health insurance, with the goal of achieving and preserving maximum options for patients and consumers.

Section 5. To the extent that carrying out the directives in this order would require revision of regulations issued through notice-and-comment rulemaking, the heads of agencies shall comply with the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable statutes in considering or promulgating such regulatory revisions.

Section 6. Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect: (i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or (ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals. (b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations. (c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect: (i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or (ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals. (b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations. (c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person. Section 6. (a). Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect: (i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or (ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals. (b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations. (c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

Another development that happened on the very first day of Donald Trump’s presidency was the news that his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus issued a government-wide order immediately freezing regulations.

President Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Priebus issues government-wide order immediately freezing regulations. pic.twitter.com/9v0tBsq2fb — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2017

Right from the beginning of his Presidential campaign, President Trump has been against keeping Obamacare. Last week, just days before President Trump’s inauguration, the Congress voted to start the process of dismantling Obamacare. They decided to go ahead despite concerns that there was no replacement ready.

Meanwhile, people have responded enthusiastically to the news. Some of the comments on the Facebook post made by President Trump announcing the decision read;

“Get rid of that damn ObamaCare. Obama forced people to buy insurance that they couldn’t afford, and if they could, they couldn’t afford the deductible. One thing I want to mention people who get incentives for insurance has to pay them back if they got a better job which causes people not to better themselves..I’m so excited Trump is our President”.

Others were curious to know if people still without insurance need not pay a fine anymore.

“So does this mean people without insurance won’t have to pay a fine on their taxes this year?? Cause that would be a very good thing. :)”

What do you think about Donald Trump’s decision to do away with Obamacare?

