‘Days Of Our Lives’ Preview: Truth About Baby Holly Revealed – Chloe And Nicole’s Bitter Custody Battle On ‘DOOL’ [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans better buckle up because the truth about baby Holly is about to be exposed. However, instead of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) giving Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) her daughter, there is going to be a bitter custody battle.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) questioned Chloe about baby Holly. This happened on Thursday’s episode of the long-running soap opera. Spoilers for Monday reveal that she will finally tell the truth and admit that Nicole is Holly’s mother.

Since Friday’s episode was not aired due to Donald Trump’s inauguration, fans have to wait until next week to find out what will happen next. Thankfully, NBC’s official website posted a preview clip which teases that an ugly custody battle is brewing between Chloe and Nicole on Days Of Our Lives.

The clip reveals that Brady brings Chloe to see Nicole. It appears that Nicole might be at the Salem police station. As fans may have heard, she will be facing attempted murder charges next week. It was also hinted that she would receive a surprise visitor while waiting for Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) to post her bail. The surprise visitor must be Chloe, who admits to Nicole that she is Holly’s real mother.

During the confession on Days Of Our Lives, Chloe does appear remorseful. However, when Nicole asks for the child, Chloe refuses. Naturally, Nicole is emotional and starts to cry as Chloe continues holding on to baby Holly. The narrator teases that “the surrogate wants custody.” It is unfathomable that Chloe not only hid the fact that Holly is Daniel and Nicole’s baby, but now won’t give her to the biological mother even though they are friends.

The preview clip also shows that Nicole goes from being heartbroken to angry. She goes to where Chloe is staying and knocks on the door. When her friend answers, Nicole tells her to move out of the way because she is taking her baby. Chloe is going to do everything in her power to keep Nicole and Holly apart. According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, she even hires Belle (Martha Madison) to represent her in court. Brady is outraged that his sister would help Chloe keep a mother away from her own child.

The magazine also reported that Chloe’s reasons for keeping baby Holly are not just because of Nicole’s fiancé, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Chloe feels that Nicole is not stable. With her being charged with attempted murder and her history of kidnapping, Chloe considers Nicole to be a criminal and a flight risk. Meanwhile, Brady will be doing everything he can to make sure that Nicole doesn’t cross the line. She is desperate to get her child from Chloe, but Brady wants to be sure she does it in the right way, Eric Martsolf explained.

“It’s heartbreaking because Brady was there when Nicole miscarried. He was by her side when she attempted to find a surrogate. She kidnapped Syndey so she could be a mother. This is something that Brady doesn’t want to see repeated. He knows Nicole inside and out, and he’s worried that she’ll do something crazy in order to get her way, especially considering that it is her baby on the line.”

What do you think of Nicole and Chloe’s storyline on Days Of Our Lives? Who will get custody of baby Holly? Will Nicole Walker do anything crazy in order to get the baby she always wanted?

[Featured Image by Vince Bucci/Getty Images]