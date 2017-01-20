White House Website: Missing LGBT Pages Moved To ObamaWhiteHouse.Archives.gov – See Trump’s New Pages

Folks are freaking out over the changes to the official White House website at WhiteHouse.gov — for example, a Google search for all the mentions of LGBT that previously were published at WhiteHouse.gov (about 1,680 results, according to Google) seem to have been deleted. For example, the page “President Obama and the LGBT Community | The White House,” which was dated April 27, 2015, now returns a 404 error code on the White House website. Instead of speaking of President Obama’s vision for “greater equality for LGBT Americans,” WhiteHouse.gov says, “Sorry, the page you’re looking for can’t be found.”

The newly revamped WhiteHouse.gov captures the email addresses of the people that choose to provide their email addresses to the official White House website in order to receive updates from President Trump. Despite the uproar over things missing from WhiteHouse.gov, like civil rights, LGBT rights and climate change pages, as reported by the Daily Beast, folks might not need to panic. According to Snopes, certain pages specifically related to President Obama were transitioned to an archived part of the White House website, ObamaWhiteHouse.archives.gov. According to Google, that President Obama White House website archive currently has about 1,880 results.

An incredible moment in American history — President Donald J. Trump taking the oath of office. A photo posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Therefore, there’s no need to freak out that pages like “President Obama and the Hispanic Community | The White House,” which spoke of President Obama engaging the community are gone from the main White House’s website. The fact that the “Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services” page no longer resides where it used to in some links as searchable by Google will likely change as new pages appear on the White House website. Indeed, it can appear scary that pages that spoke of the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), which helped “improve the health of low-income elderly persons at least 60 years of age” no longer reside where they once did on WhiteHouse.gov.

What’s more interesting is a search for the more recent pages of Trump’s White House website that Google has crawled in the past 24 hours. Those include pages that mention President Trump, such as “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community” — a WhiteHouse.gov page that speaks of the Trump Administration being committed to standing up against violent crime and making the country more comfortable for children walking home from school, and not more comfortable for rioters, looters and violent disrupters.

Other new WhiteHouse.gov pages show President Trump’s Inaugural Address and Mr. Trump’s so-dubbed energy plan on the page titled “An America First Energy Plan.” There’s also Trump’s “America First Foreign Policy” new page on the White House website, which speaks about defeating ISIS, attacking cyber warfare, and President Trump’s notice of intent to withdraw from NAFTA.

As of this writing, the new “Statements and Releases” page on WhiteHouse.gov is empty.

It's official. Join us in congratulating our 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump. A photo posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:20am PST

The page titled “Trade Deals Working For All Americans” on the White House website speaks of rejecting failing trade deals, withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and negotiating better trade deals in order to help benefit suffering communities in the U.S.

The White House website page titled “Bringing Back Jobs And Growth” claims that President Trump plans to reduce taxes for “Americans in every tax bracket” and make the tax code simpler — along with making the U.S. corporate tax rate less than it is today.

Another new page on the White House website is titled “Making Our Military Strong Again,” which speaks of President Trump’s commitment to the heroic people of the military — as WhiteHouse.gov terms military folk — claims Mr. Trump will be committed to military veterans.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]