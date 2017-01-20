What Next From Barack And Michelle Obama? Former President Launches New Website Hours After Leaving Presidency

Hours after former President Barack Obama stepped down as the 44th President Of The United States and began his new life as a private citizen, he along with former First Lady Michelle Obama launched a brand new website which is set to remain his online home for the next couple few years. Barack Obama being one of the youngest ex-Presidents to step down from office has at least two decades of service still left in him. However, the family has indicated that they will take a much-needed break before they start working again.

When you visit the new website Obama.org for the first time, you are greeted with a video message in which the former first citizens make an appeal to support them with their new mission.

According to The Verge, the new website was made by his team from the Obama Foundation, which is also working on the creation of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. In the video message, Obama stated that the new organization has its primary mission to provide a forum for those looking to work with the Center to improve the lives of American citizens.

In the message Obama says;

“The center will be based on the South Side of Chicago, but it will have projects all over the city, the country, and the world. More than a library or a museum, it will be a living, working center for citizenship. That’s why we want to hear from you.”

On the home page of the website, it describes itself as a ” living, working start-up for citizenship — an ongoing project for us to shape, together, what it means to be a good citizen in the 21st century.”

While all the future programs of the organization remain vague at this time, the “Whats Next” section does try to shed some light as to what’s coming next. An excerpt from this section read;

“The Obama Foundation will focus on developing the next generation of citizens — and what it means to be a good citizen in the 21st century. It will draw strength from the rich diversity and vitality of Chicago, where the President and First Lady met and raised their daughters, and it will have nonprofit programs across the city, the United States, and the world. Whether you are looking for a role in your community or have been active on the field of democracy for years, we look forward to working with you and for you. Together, we will build programs to inspire us all to be better citizens and to help young leaders develop their ideas. This will be a design year for us, and we hope you’ll join in.”

One of the interesting sections of the website is its “Our Story” section that charts the life of the Obama with interesting pictures. Everything – from Michelle Obama’s childhood and Barack Obama’s mid-20s have been charted with the help of some old images that show the journey of the 44th President from relatively humble backgrounds.

The Obama Foundation was created by the Obamas back in 2014 to oversee the creation of this new website. The Barack Obama Presidential Center is expected to be completed by 2020.

