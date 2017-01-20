‘Wayward Pines’ Renewed For Season 3 Or Canceled? Fans Are Still Hopeful As Fox Debates Renewing The Series

Will Wayward Pines be renewed for Season 3 or canceled? This is a question fans of the Fox series have had since the final episode of Season 2 titled “Bedtime Stories” aired on July 27, 2016.

While Fox hasn’t confirmed there would be a Season 3 of the series, Wayward Pines fans continue to hold out hope because the network hasn’t confirmed the series was being canceled either.

Per Hidden Remote‘s FanSided, while Fox has yet to confirm whether the series was being renewed for Season 3 or canceled, a recent announcement has given Wayward Pines fans a new glimmer of hope that the series would be renewed for Season 3.

Keep reading to learn more about Wayward Pine and what the chances of us getting to enjoy a Season 3 are!

For the last two summers, fans have had the opportunity to immerse themselves in a series called Wayward Pines. Season 1 of the series – starring Matt Dillon – premiered back in 2015. The network was surprised and taken aback by how successful Season 1 was. However – as many speculate – a rushed production schedule to release Season 2 of the series the next summer likely hurt the momentum the series had. In fact, Season 2 of Wayward Pines– which starred Jason Patric – wasn’t able to come close to the impressive ratings Season 1 had.

Season 2 of Wayward Pines did offer some interesting thrills and didn’t really provide fans with a sense of closure, indicating the series would return for Season 3. However, it is important for Wayward Pines fans to keep in mind the series was never intended to have more than one season as both the network and production team had only billed for a single season. Considering how poorly Season 2 did compared to Season 1, fans were left wondering whether they would be given a proper conclusion for the Fox series. Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan did give fans of the series a glimmer of hope as he claimed to have always envisioned the series to be a three-season arc.

While there has not been an official announcement regarding whether the series will be renewed for Season 3 or canceled, Fox has announced they are still interested in renewing the series. Fans, however, should not hold on to hope that the series will return this summer. After all, rushing to release Season 2 last summer is what many believe is part of the reason why Season 2 of Wayward Pines did so poorly to begin with.

During the winter TCA executive session, Gary Newman, the chairman of Fox, gave fans of Wayward Pines a new glimmer of hope when he gave a statement regarding whether the series would be renewed for Season 3 or canceled.

“Wayward is not canceled, but it will not be on this summer. Wayward didn’t come together quickly enough for us to have it this summer; there have been discussions about casting. We’re still talking about it. It’s possible you’ll see Wayward at some point back on Fox. But we are focusing a little bit more heavily on unscripted this summer.”

Most fans of the series would agree that this announcement is better than nothing at all. It is certainly better than confirmation the series has been canceled. It also gives both the writers and producers of the show a chance to flesh things out to give Season 3 a chance to be more successful than Season 2 was.

#WaywardPines "is not canceled, but will not be on this summer" according to Fox. "It's possible you'll see it at some point." pic.twitter.com/iUWOntGZw6 — Wayward Pines Fans (@WaywardPinesTV) January 13, 2017

Are you hopeful that Fox will renew Wayward Pines for Season 3? Do you think the series might get canceled? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]