New Movies 2017: Five Of The Best Sci-Fi Action Movies To Look Forward To

Some of the best sci-fi action movies came out in 2016, and good news for genre fans, there are plenty of new movies to look forward to in 2017. Last year brought audiences titles like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Trek Beyond, and Captain America: Civil War, making it a landmark year for action movies, and 2017 appears to be doing the same. With titles like Star Wars: Episode VIII, Ghost in the Shell, and Guardians of the Galaxy 2, it looks like it will be another great year for the genre.

Star Wars: Episode VIII

Because it is the all-time top grossing franchise, there is no greater title to showcase the genre of sci-fi action movies than Star Wars. When the original film debuted in 1977 it forever changed the way audiences perceived sci-fi movies, and it set the landscape for the future of the genre. When the Star Wars saga returned to the big screen in 2015 fans were rapturous; the original cast reuniting for Episode VIII was a historic moment in cinematic history.

Last year brought us a new brand of Star Wars movies in Rogue One, which was the perfect setup for A New Hope. And the eighth addition to the original story is anticipated to be one of the best action movies of 2017. The movie is set to be released on December 15, but not much of the story is known (and many fans would like to keep it that way until they see it).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

When Guardians of the Galaxy hit theaters in 2008 it became the top grossing Marvel film and one the most popular action movies of all time. Now nine years later fans can look forward to this highly-anticipated sequel. IMDB provides the synopsis for what many expect to be one of the best new movies of 2017 (set to be released on May 5).

“The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.”

The Circle

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, a young woman lands a dream career at a tech company called The Circle. She rises to the top of the ranks during her tenure and finds she is involved with a nefarious organization. If you’re not already nervous about tech devices, after watching the trailer below you will be. The Circle will invade audiences’ privacy on April 28, 2017.

Blade Runner 2049

It appears highly-anticipated sequels are the theme to action movies of 2017, and this is another one starring Harrison Ford. The story takes place thirty years from when the 1982 original left off. This time a new blade runner (portrayed by Ryan Gosling) discovers a secret and must find the missing Rick Deckard (Ford). Blade Runner 2049 is scheduled to be released on October 6.

Ghost in the Shell

If you hear thunderous crowds marching on March 31, 2017, don’t worry; it’s just millions of fans of the Ghost in the Shell Manga comic going to watch the film adaptation. Rotten Tomatoes provides the synopsis for one of the new movies of 2017 that promises to be action-packed.

“[Ghost in the Shell] follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.”

