Hillary Clinton Keeps Stiff Upper Lip Watching Trump Live Her Dream [Opinion]

Hillary Clinton had to be the most gawked at woman at the inaugural ceremony, despite having a former supermodel taking front and center stage as the new first lady. All eyes were on Hillary waiting for some type of reaction from her as she watched Donald Trump live out her dream.

The camera panned to Hillary Clinton as she made her way into the ceremony today with Bill in tow. The look on her face might best be described as determined, as she looked straight ahead with a serious stare in her eyes. The Mirror called her look a “thunderous scowl” as she walked into the event before she came upon the barrage of cameras. Once she realized she was in the scope of those cameras she appeared to force a very stiff smile, one that she kept on her face for the remainder of the event. You can see that “thunderous scowl” in the tweeted video below.

.@HillaryClinton put on a brave face but it couldn't have been easy for her to attend Donald Trump's #inauguration https://t.co/D7KCvQWGeq — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2017

Too add insult to injury, now there is a video going viral online alleging that Hillary caught Bill staring at Ivanka Trump. The video is said to have captured Hillary’s reaction when she catches Bill doing this, but you don’t get to see who or what Bill is actually staring at. While this video is something that probably should be filed under rumor, the accusations are still online. Even if it is not true, this has to add even more humiliation to a day already full of humiliating moments, starting with Donald Trump living her dream. You can check out the viral video below.

I'm in tears! Hillary Clinton catches Bill Clinton staring at Ivanka Trump. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/1gfzaTL5Rv — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) January 20, 2017

Before she entered the inaugural event she posted a tweet, as a kind of an introduction. An official introduction was not something she wasn’t going to get from anywhere else at the event held for Trump. Hillary tweeted: “I’m here today to honor our democracy and its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country and its future.” This tweet may have been prompted by the greeting she received outside the Capitol Building as she made her way in.

Hillary was booed by people in the crowds of Trump supporters, reports the New York Daily News. With very few of her supporters in the crowds, if any, she was like a fish out of water. She was as far away from her usual protective element as she could be. As Hillary made her way out of the event she didn’t attract a crowd of people wanting to walk with her, as she did at her own campaign events. The lack of an entourage surrounding Hillary Clinton painted the picture of the air all but gone out of that popularity balloon. She enjoyed that popularity while running for the office she just watched Trump take over.

The Los Angeles Times said that Trump not shaking the hand of Hillary Clinton didn’t go unnoticed. Donald Trump did shake the hands of others around him as he made his way to the podium to deliver his inaugural address. This had to be a hard pill to swallow for Hillary, considering that she and Bill refused the pleas from members of the Democratic Party to boycott the event.

Hillary Clinton attended the #Inauguration in a cream Ralph Lauren ensemble. https://t.co/DVeQy4OeJi — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 20, 2017

Vanity Fair calls Hillary’s choice of white for her event outfit, “no accident.” They claim that Hillary donned white as “it was one of the colors worn by the suffragettes in the early 20th century, standing for purity, in an effort to protect them their opponent’s claims of immorality.” Was Hillary’s message wrapped up in her clothes?

While Trump was the man of the hour, all eyes were on Hillary looking for some clue as to how she was taking all this. Many, including Hillary, thought it should have been her up there giving a speech as the new president of this great nation. She hasn’t been able to walk into a store, a restaurant, or even a theater in the weeks following her epic loss without getting a standing ovation and massive applause. That wasn’t going to happen at the Trump event.

Hillary came in with Bill and while people did acknowledge her, she was just one of the crowd. It was Trump who gathered the attention for his new title of President of the United States. Hillary wasn’t about to share any of her thoughts regarding the day’s events, which was made evident when Robert Costa of The Washington Post asked Hillary what she thought of Trump’s speech. Her reply, “Hi, how are you?”

I asked Sec. Clinton what she thought of the speech. "Hi, how are you?" she said. — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 20, 2017

President Trump’s speech was a home run, as far as the majority of the reports indicate. By the time the speech was over Hillary had been subjected to the boos from outside the event and she might of taken that lack of a Trump handshake as a snub. Throw all that together and add in the lack of people gravitating toward her at this event, this was probably one of the toughest places she’s ever had to show her face. Trump led the crowd at the luncheon in a standing ovation for Hillary, but she was still pulling out the stingers left over from the inauguration event at the end of the day.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/AP Images]