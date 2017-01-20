Botched Cosmetic Surgery Left Carol Bryan’s Face Disfigured, Now She Wants To Prevent It From Happening To Others

What was supposed to be a series of wrinkle correction procedures ended up becoming a life-altering nightmare for a Florida woman. Carol Bryan decided to get dermal injections back in 2009 in the hope that the procedure would make her look a bit younger and take a few years off her face. However, what happened after she underwent the procedure was something straight out of a horror movie.

In a recent episode of Emmy award-winning daytime talk show The Doctors, Carol shared her story with the world in the hope that the disfigurement she suffered from facial injections never happens to anyone else.

According to Carol, she decided to try the dermal injections procedure after she started using Botox for the vertical lines between her eyes and found that the treatment had amazing results. However, the fillers were incorrectly inserted to her forehead that caused a violent reaction, leaving it swelled and disfigured. At one point in time, the once beautiful Carol looked “like a monster” and even partially lost her eyesight.

Carol talked about her experience on The Doctors, where she was joined with craniofacial surgeon Dr. Reza Jarrahy, who helped give Carol her life back, to warn people about the potential dangers of these surgeries.

“I started doing Botox in my 30s for the vertical lines between my eyes. It was amazing. It took years off my face. But, there came a point in time where I felt I was losing some volume. I went for a consultation. I was persuaded to have fillers.”

Carol said the doctors at the clinic she visited injected her with silicone — something that was not recommended by other doctors. To make things worse, the procedure performed in an incorrect manner. A few months after the dermal implants Carol’s face started to swell, expand, and contract.

“My forehead was becoming so heavy it started to affect my ability to see. I began to have to tape my eyes open to walk,” she told the audience on The Doctors.

Months after the procedures, Carol woke up the realization that she would never get back the beautiful face she once had. Carol also underwent a series of corrective procedures that left her face even more disfigured. This affected her so badly that she became very self-conscious of her disfigured face and secluded herself from friends, family, and the public for years.

“I wore hats and scarves and sunglasses all the time, hoping I would someday finally be able to look in the mirror again and recognize myself.”

Three years after her disastrous surgery, Carol, with the help of her daughter started an extensive search for any doctor who could help her. However, only one doctor, craniofacial surgeon Dr. Reza Jarrahy from UCLA agreed to take up her case. He went on to perform a series of corrective surgeries that eventually helped Carol get back her face.

Carol, now says it was Dr. Reza who gave her a new chance at life. Dr. Jarrahy performed three major surgeries and numerous revision surgeries on her, including taking tissue and fat from Carol’s back to completely resurface her forehead. While Carol did not regain her old beauty, the surgeries did help her face look “normal” again. Now, she wants to ensure that no other person should go through what she had to.

“I want to make sure this didn’t happen to me in vain. I will work tirelessly not to let this happen to anyone again,” she said.

To ensure that, Carol now speaks out to the public warning them about the potential dangers of undergoing plastic surgery.

