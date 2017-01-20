Steelers Vs. Patriots 2017 AFC Championship Prop Bets: Who Will Score First, Will There Be Overtime Or A Safety? Deflategate II?

Sunday’s AFC Championship game will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the New England Patriots with a Super Bowl berth at stake. For the New England Patriots, it will be their sixth consecutive appearance in the AFC title game and their 14th overall.

The Patriots have been the kings of the AFC ever since Tom Brady took over, as they look to head to their seventh Super Bowl in the Brady era.

Their opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been in an AFC Championship game 16 times, have six Super Bowl championships under their belt, and are one of the most popular teams in all of sports. So when it comes to having a winning tradition, these two teams are amongst the best to ever suit up in NFL history.

Oddsshark reports that having home-field in this game is a huge advantage, especially for the Patriots. New England will look to add to a trend that’s seen them go 25-8-3 in their last 36 home games. Now that is an incredible run, especially taking into consideration that New England was the favorite in 90 percent of those match-ups.

They are also two of the most wagered-on teams in Las Vegas every football season.

While odds makers have the Patriots as a five-point favorite for this Sunday’s AFC title game against the Steelers, they also have a ton of other ways you can wager on Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The very popular annual prop bets that occur every year for the Super Bowl, have also become a hot item for both the AFC and NFC championship games, and this year is no different. In fact, some Vegas casinos have up to 20 different prop bets for each championship game.

Some of the side wagers fans can make on Sunday’s AFC Championship game include classics such as “Will the AFC Championship game go overtime?,” “Will there be a safety?,” and “Which team will score first?”

However, how about some odd props, like “Will the Steelers challenge the air pressure in the ball?”

Of course that prop is a dig on the 2015 AFC Championship between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. The 2015 AFC Championship game became known as “Deflategate” after Tom Brady was accused of having the ball boy lower the air pressure in the footballs.

Even though nothing was ever proved about the what role Tom Brady, or anyone for that matter, played in this ridiculous matter, Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season as punishment. If there is a silver lining to any of these accusations, it may be that it has put a chip as big as Mount Rushmore on Brady’s shoulder — and that hasn’t fared well for his opponents.

The odds of Pittsburgh stopping the game to contest the ball pressure are in your favor if you believe that they will, but don’t count on it. The line is +700 for “Yes, the Steelers will challenge the air pressure in the football.” The more realistic wager would be taking “No, the Steelers will NOT challenge the air pressure in the football.” The problem is that the NO prop is -900, which means unless you have money like Donald Trump or Floyd Mayweather, it isn’t worth the risk.

With several casinos making up many unique props for this game, the wager amount is surely going to rise substantially before kickoff.

Below is a look at some of the prop bets for the upcoming Steelers vs. Patriots 2017 AFC Championship game. You can check out more from Oddsshark by clicking here.

WHICH TEAM WILL SCORE FIRST?

Steelers +130

Patriots -150

WHICH TEAM WILL SCORE LAST?

Steelers +105

Patriots -125

TOTAL FIELD GOALS

OVER 3.5 +125

UNDER 3.5 -145

WILL THERE BE OVERTIME?

YES +800

NO -1250

WILL THERE BE A SAFETY?

YES +800

NO -1250

