NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony Open To Leaving New York — Lakers, Cavaliers, And Clippers Are Potential Destinations

The 2016-2017 NBA trade deadline is on February 23 at 3 p.m. ET, and rumors are heating up regarding some of the league’s most popular players. New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony has been involved in an assortment of rumors over the past few years, but it appears as though there is a chance that he could actually be dealt before this year’s trade deadline. While Anthony would apparently like to remain a member of the Knicks, he is now open to being traded if that is what the organization wants.

As Anthony told Newsday, it is going to come down to whether or not the Knicks see him in their future plans.

“I think it will be more on the front office. I have the power, but still I would talk to them. We would be in communication if they feel like they want to go in a different direction, they want to start rebuilding for the future. If they tell me they want to scrap this whole thing, yeah, I have to consider it.”

While the Knicks declined to comment, a league source told Newsday that they want Anthony to remain with the team as long as he wants to be there.

Anthony is still one of the league’s best offensive players, but his production is not leading to wins. In the weak Eastern Conference, the Knicks currently have a record of 19-25, which is good for the No. 11 seed. While there is still a chance that they can turn things around, they are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Anthony’s Knicks have been a disappointment, but they did win 54 games in 2012-2013. Despite finishing No. 2 overall in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks still lost in the second round of the playoffs.

After a hot start to the season, the Knicks have lost 12 of their last 15 games. Their worst loss of the season came last week against the Philadelphia 76ers where they blew a double-digit lead in the final quarter. While the No. 8 seed is still in reach, they are going to have to turn things around quickly.

Center Kristaps Porzingis is the future of the Knicks, and it could be time to start building around him. Anthony is a one-on-one player, and that kind of play does not exactly lead to team basketball. Getting younger and surrounding Porzingis with players that complement him is the best bet for the future of the organization, but trading Anthony may still prove to be difficult. For starters, Anthony is going to have to waive his no-trade clause before any deal can take place.

As Charley Rosen of FanRag Sports reported, Anthony would only consider waiving the no-trade clause for a deal to the Cavaliers or Clippers. Rosen also speculates that he could be convinced to accept a trade to the Lakers.

“He’s four months away from his 33rd birthday, his contract is humongous and contains a no-trade clause. It’s understood that he’d only accept being dealt to the Cavaliers or the Clippers. However, since his recurring complaint is that everybody blames him for every game the Knicks lose, perhaps Melo is sufficiently disgusted to accept a trade elsewhere. Perhaps to the young, rebuilding Lakers — after all, his wife’s name is La La.”

While the Lakers are always an intriguing destination for NBA players, they are not exactly a good team. Their record of 15-31 is good for the No. 14 seed in the Western Conference, and they are likely to miss the playoffs again this year. While their future is bright with an assortment of young players, they may be forced to send their upcoming first-round draft pick to the Philadelphia 76ers if it falls outside of the top three. Whether Anthony has the patience to wait until all of the young players mature remains to be seen, but the appeal still has to be there.

