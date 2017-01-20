Kellyanne Conway’s Gucci ‘Nutcracker’ Inauguration Coat-Dress Outfit, ‘Baby’ Nickname By President Trump Gets Buzz [Video]

Kellyanne Conway certainly got plenty of attention on social media thanks to the outfit she decided to wear during the 58th presidential inauguration of President Trump on Friday, January 20. As seen in the above photo, Kellyanne greeted former Vice President Dan Quayle while wearing a bright red hat. As seen in the following photo gallery showing Conway’s full outfit during the inauguration festivities, Kellyanne not only wore a bright red hat, along with white and blue on Friday, but she also chose to don a red dress the previous evening as President Trump kissed her hand.

President Trump’s campaign manager drew mixed opinions for her bold choice of an outfit for Inauguration Day. Kellyanne Conway has already had her own Twitter Moment created, with comparisons to everyone from Paddington Bear to a toy solider to other images in memes being created people online. Folks first spotted Conway’s red, white, and blue outfit when she was spotted at church services at St. John’s Episcopal Church. As soon as images and videos of Kellyanne were broadcast as Conway appeared at the church across from the White House in Washington, D.C., the response began on social media.

If anything, the kindest folks on social media are calling Conway’s look a patriotic outfit, since it contains all the colors of the United States flag, perhaps with Kellyanne Conway trying to represent more of a united front than the strictly Republican red dress she donned the night before Inauguration Day.

Several viral memes are comparing Conway’s outfit to the outfit donned by the Nutcracker soldier. First Lady Melania Trump also got plenty of notice for her powder blue Ralph Lauren ensemble, as seen in the following tweet.

Melania Trump’s Blue Ralph Lauren Dress Worn January 20: Jackie Kennedy Look On Inauguration Day [Photos] https://t.co/HmSzm1lzQr pic.twitter.com/cZVPyOzGvC — WWE_News (@_WWE__News_) January 20, 2017

With Conway showing up at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20, wearing such a bold outfit, the ensemble was sure to get noticed. On Twitter, Conway’s outfit earned a plethora of comments. Some of those comments noted that Kellyanne’s decision to wear such a notable outfit probably has sent the SNL costume designers into a frenzy, with the behind-the-scenes people likely trying to recreate Kellyanne’s look.

Whereas some people on Twitter are trying to figure out if Kellyanne wore a coat or a dress to the Inauguration Day events, others are reeling over the fact that President Trump called Conway “baby” the night before the business mogul was sworn in as president. As seen in the below video from CNN, Mr. Trump praised Kellyanne for appearing on certain networks that other men in the Trump camp would not. As a result, Trump kissed Conway’s hand as he said, “Thank you, baby.”

Trump thanks Kellyanne Conway, first woman campaign manager to win a presidential election: “Thank you, baby. Thank you. Thank you, honey.” pic.twitter.com/fCuEoXWSPv — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 20, 2017

Meanwhile, some of the social media comments falling under popular phrases like “Conway dress” and “Kellyanne inauguration outfit” can be read below.

The fact that Kellyanne also visited a production of Hamilton also received buzz online.

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]