‘Goblin’ Cast Wraps Up Filming As K-Drama Draws To A Close, Fans To Be Treated To Special Episodes In February

As fans wait for tomorrow’s finale of Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, tvN made a special announcement via Instagram that it’s not over yet. Episode 15 and 16 will be aired back-to-back on January 21, while special episodes will be aired next week on February 3 and 4.

Episode 14 continued with Kim Shin stuck in limbo, after he finally turned to ashes in the epic final confrontation with Park Joong Won. As dictated and blessed by the divinity, memories of the Goblin were wiped out from those who knew him, including, and most importantly his bride, Ji Eun Tak. In a last ditch effort to save whatever memory she could of Kim Shin, she hastily wrote on her journal about remembering the tall man with the sad smile.

“Remember. His name was Kim Shin. He’s tall and has a sad smile. He’ll come as rain, as the first snowfall. He’ll keep his promise. Remember. You must remember. You are his bride.”

The next events that followed were 9 years later, as those closest to the Goblin went on with their lives without remembering him. Heartbreaking of all was seeing the usually cheerful Eun-tak as an adult, who is now drawn and depressed, and perhaps might have even turned into an alcoholic. On the bright side, she has followed her dream, and has become a radio show producer for a big network.

On Kim Shin’s death, he had made a promise to Eun-tak that he will come to her as rain and on the first snow. Unfortunately, this led him to wander aimlessly in his icy limbo, with Eun-tak’s handwritten contract in hand—the one she had given him on their first snow fall together, when she first attempted to remove his sword. It is probably this contract that bound the Goblin to the world, so that when Eun-tak said a small prayer as she blew out the candle on her 29th birthday by herself, Kim Shin was summoned back to Earth, and into her life.

On his return, the Goblin is garbed in his warrior uniform, lips cracked from the cold, and looking as if he had just come from battle. Finding out that everyone he was close to prior to his death—Eun-tak, Sunny, Deok-hwa, and Secretary Kim—had all forgotten who he was, the Goblin finally came to visit his enemy-turned-friend, Wang Yeo. It is from this meeting with the Grim Reaper that he felt relieved that someone finally has memories of him. After sorting out his appearance to match the present time, the Goblin started to put things back in order. First, to get his belongings back, then to follow Eun-tak around in an attempt to win her again.

But Eun-tak has demons of her own. She doesn’t know why she’s inexplicably depressed all the time. She desperately tries to piece together a journal entry she wrote years ago that she has no memory of, a letter she received from ten years ago from Canada which bears her handwriting, and the strange man who first appeared to her in period clothing and has since followed her around.

According to a report from Soompi, the special episodes will show behind-the-scenes footage, as well as bloopers and interviews from the cast. As of now, it is not yet confirmed on which time slot these episodes will be broadcast since new k-drama Tomorrow With You will be taking over Goblin’s time slot.

Another treat for fans is the release of the song Round and Round, which can often be heard during pivotal moments throughout the drama. It is also the song that played during the Goblin and Grim Reaper’s spring onion walk under the bridge. The song was performed by artist Heize featuring Han Soo Ji.

Meanwhile, the Goblin k-drama cast will be headed to Phuket on a much-deserved vacation after months of filming. Gong Yoo already confirmed attendance to the said trip, while Lee Dong Wook’s team are said to be fixing his schedule in order to accommodate the cast getaway. On the other hand, female leads Kim Go Eun and Yoo In Na have not confirmed yet. Weeks ago it was rumored that main star Gong Yoo even fell ill due to the harsh weather conditions while on set, but the speculation was debunked by his agency, Soop Entertainment. Either way, this break is the perfect reward for a hardworking cast who has performed really well in delivering one of the most unforgettable k-dramas released in 2016.

Goblin finale airs on January 21 on tvN.

[Featured Image by tvN]