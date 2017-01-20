Hillary Clinton Appears To Catch Bill Clinton Checking Out Ivanka Trump At Inauguration, Video Clip Goes Viral

Hillary Clinton appeared to catch Bill Clinton staring at Ivanka Trump during Friday’s inauguration, and a video of the awkward moment has quickly gone viral.

Both the former president and his wife — who lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump despite receiving close to 3 million more votes — were in attendance as Trump took the oath of office and became the nation’s 45th president. Despite a bitter campaign in which the candidates traded barbs and Trump once vowed to appoint a special prosecutor to look into Hillary Clinton’s alleged misdeeds (a pledge he has since back away from), she and Trump buried the hatchet on Inauguration Day.

The same might not be said of Bill and Hillary Clinton. In a now-viral clip from Donald Trump’s inauguration, cameras appeared to catch Bill Clinton leering at Ivanka Trump, Donald’s adult daughter. The short clip showed Bill Clinton staring intently away from the action, with his wife soon taking notice and shooting him what seemed to be an incredulous glare.

The video clip can be seen below.

The context of the video isn’t entirely clear. While it claimed that Bill Clinton was caught checking out Ivanka Trump, the viewer doesn’t actually see what it is the former president is staring at.

And that may not be the only case of roving eye for Bill Clinton. A separate video clip appeared to show him checking out Michelle Obama, who was seated in front of him.

y'all…. why is Bill Clinton peepin Michelle out ready to risk it all ???? LMAO pic.twitter.com/LQACoOhW78 — Mars…™ (@FlightLifeMars) January 20, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Bill Clinton has drummed up a bit of controversy for his behavior with women. Back in February, Bill was caught kissing a woman at a political rally for his wife. While the kiss came as Clinton was greeting supporters, a photo made it appear that it was more than just a friendly peck.

The Bill Clinton kiss picture quickly went viral on social media, with many noting that Clinton also appeared to be getting a bit grabby with the supporter.

“Yuck,” one commenter wrote, via Radar Online. “Where’s Bill’s left hand? What’s with the woman clasping Bill’s neck?”

Another added, “Boy, he never stops does he, young or old.”

Donald Trump used Bill Clinton’s spotty past with women as an attack against Hillary during the 2016 presidential campaign. He often referenced Clinton’s affairs and allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted women, and Trump even invited a group of Bill Clinton’s accusers to sit in the audience at one of the three televised debates.

Other politicians were caught on tape in some embarrassing moments during the 2016 presidential campaign. Cameras appeared to catch Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders falling asleep during a solemn military service on Memorial Day.

The image of Sanders snoozing was shared by Zoe Dunning, a high-ranking member of the San Francisco Democratic Party and a Clinton supporter. Dunning posted the image on Facebook, throwing in a dig at Sanders.

“Attending the Memorial Day Ceremony honoring the over 1 million Americans who have lost their lives serving our country, and watching Bernie Sanders fall asleep during it. There is nothing I can really add here. #imwithher”

But supporters of Bernie Sanders were more forgiving, noting that the event was held under the hot midday sun and that Sanders had been traveling and campaigning almost nonstop for the past year. Sanders also showed up to the event with little fanfare, deferring to the serious nature of the event and not trying to draw attention away with his presence.

So while it’s not entirely clear if the video clip really shows Hillary Clinton catching Bill Clinton checking out Ivanka Trump at the inauguration, that’s certainly the impression that the hundreds of thousands of people already viewing the viral video are going to get.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]