Tarek And Christina: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Couple Slams ‘Lies’ Told About Them Since Their Split

Tarek and Christina, the once-beloved Flip or Flop couple that are now going their separate ways, are no strangers to drama. And, the latest news about Tarek and Christina suggest that they’re taking their frustrations with the “lies” told about their split publicly, and they’re not going to stand for much more!

According to Us Weekly, Tarek El Moussa — one-half of the Tarek and Christina duo — has recently started speaking out against the purported falsehoods that the media has been spreading about the couple’s impending marriage. The outlet is reporting that Tarek took to Instagram to set the record straight once and for all.

“No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business,” he wrote.

This is the first time that the realtor and contractor has spoken out, publicly, about the demise of his marriage — he filed for divorce from his wife, Christina, after seven years of marriage.

According to E! Online, Tarek and Christina began having problems this year. The previous reports falsely indicated that Tarek would “relish” in issuing verbal attacks on his wife, and even referred to her by a derogatory name!

“He said things like that all the time and then laughed about it,” a source shared. “Tarek treated Christina like garbage.”

Originally, Tarek gave many of these reports the silent treatment. He wouldn’t comment either way on any of the reports about his failing marriage, and he would never give an official comment about the state of his marriage.

So this Instagram post is a rare departure for the HGTV star, and perhaps a sign of things to come in the courts.

Finally, the latest Tarek and Christina rumors from the International Business Times suggest that Christina is going through some drama of her own. Her new boyfriend, Gary Anderson, is the subject of some pretty devastating rumors surrounding his relationship with the HGTV star, and it may make trouble for her in her divorce.

The rumors suggest that Gary isn’t interested in being around young children, which can lead to problems between him and Christina’s two young children with Tarek — Brayden and Taylor.

“I think it’s more of her looking up to him as a father figure. Gary is also loaded. So I guess if you’re already used to some like Tarek who has money, you’re going to go after someone who has money.”

This prompted Tarek to move for custody of his two children, claiming that Christina is unfit to parent them.

Originally, Tarek and Christina split in May 2016 after a gun incident went viral in the news. While the couple claimed that the gun incident was a “misunderstanding,” it was enough to make them file for divorce from one another. There have also been some rumors that Tarek is requesting alimony from Christina in the divorce, but as of now, those rumors have proven to be unsubstantiated.

The couple has also announced that they will continue filming the show for at least six months, while their divorce proceedings are continuing to go through.

