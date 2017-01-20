Angelina Jolie Reportedly Launches Smear Campaign Against Brad Pitt, But It Backfires

Angelina Jolie has reportedly taken aim at her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, in a series of allegedly aggressive attempts at gaining sole custody of their kids.

According to a new report, Angelina Jolie wants full physical custody of her kids, but after launching a reported smear campaign against the actor, her plan has allegedly backfired and resulted in Pitt having even more visitation with the children.

“People close to [Angelina Jolie] have accused Brad of being abusive, having a drinking problem, having anger issues, without offering any proof,” a source told Life & Style magazine on January 20. “She’s been willing to make Brad look like a villain. But Brad has been completely focused on his children and volunteered to do anything and everything to get them.”

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on September 19, 2016, rumors began swirling in regard to an alleged incident between Pitt and their oldest son, Maddox, 15, whom he reportedly became physical with during a flight on their private plane. Weeks later, however, after two different investigations, the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services and FBI both closed their cases against him.

Although no charges were filed against Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has remained in control of their family as he remains limited to visitation sessions with Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

“Up until now, [Angelina Jolie] has played games by suddenly canceling visits and making it difficult for him to see [the kids],” the source continued. “But Brad is going to get his visitation much more regularly now. She has lost in the court of public opinion and will have to hand over the kids to him and stop playing games.”

While Angelina Jolie has remained private since filing for divorce, her estranged husband has continued on with his work duties and recently acted as a presenter at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. During his time at the show, Pitt was greeted with an overwhelming applause, which many felt was a sign of his peers’ support.

Continuing on about Angelina Jolie’s custody battle, the magazine noted that Pitt’s recent appearance had helped erase the alleged “bad image” Angelina Jolie had carefully crafted.

“It really sent a message about how people have seen him as acting responsibly during Angelina’s entire smear campaign against him. There’s no question Brad has won this battle,” the source said.

In addition to the alleged public support of Pitt in the light of Angelina Jolie’s rumored smear campaign, the source claimed several members of Jolie’s team were upset about the way her estranged husband was being treated. In fact, some have reportedly turned against her.

“There are huge disagreements between members of [Angelina Jolie’s] team. They are fighting. Some of them don’t like her campaign against Brad,” the source said. Someone even threatened to quit after the actress failed to acknowledge “that after the FBI and DCFS had cleared Brad [of child abuse], there just weren’t any grounds for her to get sole custody of the kids.”

Angelina Jolie has been at odds with Pitt since her divorce filing months ago, but when it comes to her kids, she has remained dedicated to spending quality time as a family and recently traveled to Colorado. After celebrating Christmas together, Angelina Jolie and her kids visited Crested Butte, where they were seen skiing and walking through town as they celebrated the New Year.

Because of the past investigation into Pitt’s alleged abuse, Angelina Jolie was given temporary physical custody of their six children. As for the future, it is hard to say if and when that agreement will change.

