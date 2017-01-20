Michelle Obama’s Face When Melania Trump Hands Her A Gift Was Priceless: Twitter Reacts

It is inauguration day, and Donald Trump is officially the 45th President of the United States. However, the internet seemed to be more entertained by Michelle Obama’s face as she received a large Tiffany’s box from Melania Trump.

The Obamas started off their last day in the White House by welcoming Donald and Melania Trump from New York City.

Melania Trump brought a gift for Michelle Obama. It appeared to be a rather large box from Tiffany’s.

The expression on Michelle Obama’s face when she turned toward the camera after receiving the gift is being called “priceless” by those online, according to BuzzFeed.

The former First Lady of the United States appeared not to know what to do with the box as Donald Trump and Barack Obama chatted and then gathered the ladies to pose for a photo.

Melania brought Michelle a Tiffany's box, and no one knew what to do with it. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/CaC86LsgH4 — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) January 20, 2017

Melania Trump wore a pale blue dress, reminiscent of the style of the late Jackie O. She paired the ensemble with a pair of blue gloves, which she extended to shake Michelle Obama’s hand upon arrival.

However, Michelle Obama embraced her with a hug.

Michelle turned toward the camera and then turned toward Barack, who came to her rescue and took the gift from his wife’s hands and placed it somewhere off-camera.

The foursome then puts their arms around one another as they posed for the press outside of the White House.

Future First Lady Melania Trump gives a gift to First Lady Michelle Obama as the Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House. pic.twitter.com/05TzjXBeDf — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017

A lot of Americans are sad to see the Obamas leave the White House today. Michelle Obama made a positive impression as the First Lady of the United States and garnered a lot of fans over the years.

Once people saw the clip of Michelle Obama’s face, people instantly began buzzing about it on social media.

Soon to be ex-First Lady.

Parting gift.

Yeah, she's not pleased. pic.twitter.com/cpbhAtmLkW — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 20, 2017

Another Twitter user joked that Michelle Obama looked as though she was “not impressed.”

Michelle's reaction when Melania handed her the gift pic.twitter.com/OkaGM09naD — A$hley (@ashleygomes98) January 20, 2017

Some are calling it “awkward.”

This was so awkward. Michelle was over that gift. https://t.co/N8kudvI06R — ✨ (@Kevunn) January 20, 2017

Others suggested the gift would go unopened.

I keep watching this video of Michelle Obama and Melania lmfaoooo Michelle is over it af that gift will never get opened ???? — ALAN ???????? (@_CROWNMEKING) January 20, 2017

But of course, there was at least a few people who thought Melania’s gift to Michelle was thoughtful.

Melania brought gift for Michelle Obama.. Wonderful gesture. Hope her husband does that for fellow Americans with thoughtful decisions https://t.co/dT11MvjNXA — Karthekayan Iyer (@kkiyer90) January 20, 2017

Shortly after the inauguration, Michelle Obama and Barack hopped into a chopper and left Washington DC.

According to reports by the Inquisitr, Michelle and Barack Obama, along with Malia and Sasha, will be vacationing in Palm Springs, California, at the Spanish Ambassadors mansion for a post-presidential holiday.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Staff/Getty Images]