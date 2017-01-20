Toni Anderson Missing: Family ‘Worried Sick’ About Young Woman Who Vanished After Being Stopped By Police

Toni Anderson, 20, vanished almost a week ago after being pulled over by police on a Kansas City, Missouri highway. Her friends and family are extremely worried about the young woman and are perplexed about what could have happened to her.

Pete Sanchez, Toni’s boyfriend, said that every time he leaves the home he shared with her, he hopes to somehow see her. Pete told the New York Post that Toni’s friends and family are “worried sick” about her. He added that he is concerned about her well-being, noting, “Her safety is my main concern right now.”

PLEASE SHARE TONI ANDERSON IS MISSING LAST SEEN SATURDAY FROM shes from WICHITA BUT LIVES IN KC HER PHONE IS OFF LAST WAS TOLD SHE WAS BEING pic.twitter.com/AJUZIDVbdy — CeeZy (@_ImCait) January 16, 2017

A candlelight vigil was held for Toni Thursday night at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Wichita, organized by Toni’s parents who are staying with friends in the area in order to be closer to the police investigation into Toni’s disappearance.

Around 50 people have gathered together for a prayer vigil for Wichitan, Toni Anderson. pic.twitter.com/2WKwOsni8J — Avery Anderson (@AAndersonKSN) January 20, 2017

Toni’s father, Brian Anderson, told The Wichita Eagle that Toni not remaining in contact with her family is out of character for her. He said, “There has never been a time in her entire life that there has been a situation like this, where she completely goes off the grid and doesn’t reply.”

Brian noted that the last time he had contact with Toni was on Saturday, the day before she went missing. He said they texted one another regarding health insurance. He asked that people get the word out and share information about Toni, saying, “Please keep us in your prayers.”

Friends of Toni Anderson put together flier to help find the 20-year-old, missing since Sunday morning. ^SO pic.twitter.com/Svqb5VhXpb — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) January 20, 2017

Police say Toni left her place of employment, a local strip club called Chrome, at around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Toni worked as a server at the adult entertainment establishment, according to Fox News.

About 30 minutes after Toni left work, Roxanne Townsend, a friend of the missing woman, received a text message from her that read, “I just got pulled over again.”

Toni Anderson disappeared after sending a mysterious text; have you seen her? https://t.co/skF4kmTard — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) January 18, 2017

A North Kansas City police officer stopped Toni as she drove down 9-Highway because she apparently made an improper lane change. Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department told Fox News that Toni “stated to the officer that she was almost out of gas.” He added that the officer who stopped Toni told her there was a gas station close by, gave her a warning for the violation, and then observed Toni head to a nearby QuikTrip, which appears to be the last time she was seen.

Her father told Fox News that police said there were “two attempts” to use Toni’s ATM card at the QuikTrip location and shortly thereafter, her GPS stopped working. However, Brian said Toni’s insurance company indicates the GPS on her vehicle tracked her to the gas station before it ceased to function.

According to Toni’s father, she never showed up for classes at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, which she was slated to begin on Tuesday. Her parents emphasized they found a day planner with Toni’s classes and other appointments written in it after going through her apartment, The Wichita Eagle reports.

Police say there is no indication of foul play in Toni’s case, but are concerned about her vanishing, according to The Wichita Eagle.

Hear a mother's plea to find her 20-yo-daughter. Toni Anderson, @umkc student, has been missing since early Sunday morning. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/84oFZHwtCV — Belinda Post (@Belinda_Post) January 20, 2017

Toni’s boyfriend set up a GoFundMe page to aid in finding Toni. Her father told The Wichita Eagle the money raised will be used for a private investigator, but not while police are still working on the case. Brian told The Wichita Eagle that anything obtained from the fundraiser, now being run by him and his wife, might also be used for a reward that may lead to information regarding Toni’s whereabouts. At press, the GoFundMe account had raised $9,710, exceeding its original goal of $8,000.

Toni is described as being from about 5-feet, 4-inches tall to 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and around 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes and was last known to be driving a 2013 black Ford Focus with Kansas license plate number 989 GAX.

Anyone with information about Toni Anderson is urged to call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.

[Featured Image by Rasica/ThinkStock]