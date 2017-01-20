Rihanna Pays Tribute To Barack Obama Amid Donald Trump Inauguration, Calls Transition ‘Worst Breakup Ever’

Rihanna paid tribute to former President Barack Obama amid Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Friday, taking to social media to share a throwback photo of the 44th president while also sharing a message that seemingly echoes the sentiments of many on Inauguration Day.

The Barbadian beauty took to her personal Instagram account during Donald Trump’s inaugural address to share a fun throwback photo of President Barack Obama donning a blue button-up, white Supreme T-shirt, and jeans with the caption, “worst breakup ever.”

worst breakup ever. ???????? A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Fans were quick to comment on Rihanna’s post with their own thoughts regarding President Barack Obama’s final moments in the White House before Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, with one fan taking to the comment section of the songstress’ photo to write, “If this ain’t how to describe today, idk what today is!”

While Rihanna neglected to comment on Donald Trump’s inaugural speech, the “Love on the Brain” songstress was a known supporter of Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, during the presidential nominee’s campaign, having taken to Instagram back in November to encourage fans to vote for Clinton on Election Day with a T-shirt that read, “I’m with her.”

#VOTE bih A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 8, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Similarly, Rihanna weighed in with her opinion on Donald Trump’s defeat over Hillary Rodham Clinton for the presidential nomination, taking to Instagram the morning following Election Day to share a cartoon illustration that depicts the former president-elect lying in bed next to Lady Liberty with a speech bubble that reads, “Good Morning America,” and a caption that reads, “us.”

???????? A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 9, 2016 at 11:08am PST

Rihanna has also been outspoken about her love for President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, having praised the former president’s rendition of her hit track “Work” during his appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night television program last year, TMZ reports.

When Rihanna isn’t weighing in on social media with her thoughts regarding the current transition of power within the White House, the songstress has been keeping busy working on a variety of music and film projects as of late, most recently having been spotted on the set of the upcoming Ocean’s Eight film while on location in NYC.

Rihanna confirmed her role as a cast member for the female-driven spin-off of the 1960 and 2001 Ocean’s 11 films in late October, joining the likes of Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, and Sarah Paulson for the highly anticipated action flick.

#Rihanna on set of Oceans 8. A photo posted by Rihanna Follows (@therih.up) on Dec 3, 2016 at 11:37pm PST

In addition, it was confirmed last year that Rihanna would appear in Luc Besson’s upcoming sci-fi film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, with the “Needed Me” songstress having made an appearance in the official trailer for the film, which is currently set for a release in July. Rihanna also gushed over her impending role in the fifth and final season of A&E’s Bates Motel, where she will be portraying Marion Crane from the 1959 novel Psycho.

As for her various musical projects, Rihanna previously confirmed to fans that she has already begun working on a ninth studio album amid rumors suggesting that her previous release, Anti, may be her final musical release before taking a much-deserved hiatus from the industry.

Rihanna took to Instagram to personally dispel the claims to an inquiring fan, who also pressed the songstress about rumors suggesting that a second installment of Anti was on the way in 2017, telling the user, “No! Workin on R9 *winking emoji*.”

While it’s unclear when Rihanna’s ninth studio album may arrive, Rihanna is currently gearing up to potentially receive a plethora of awards from this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony, where Anti was nominated in the Best Recording Package and Best Urban Contemporary Album categories and tracks such as “Work,” “Kiss It Better,” and “Needed Me,” all pulled in nominations for Record of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance, respectively.

