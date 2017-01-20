‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Jack’s Death Finally Revealed On The Show

One of the most popular shows on television today is, of course, This is Us, which airs on NBC. And the latest This is Us spoilers suggest that we will finally learn the answer to the burning questions that are on everyone’s minds: how did Jack die? How did Rebecca get with Miguel? And where does it all fit in, in the grand scheme of the show?

The people have spoken. #ThisIsUs took home the @PeoplesChoice Award for Favorite New TV Drama! pic.twitter.com/d9TaeJPX7M — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 19, 2017

Warning: this post contains spoilers. Please do not read this post if you do not wish to read This is Us spoilers.

First, according to the latest This is Us spoilers from E! News, this week’s episode will finally address the issue of Jack’s death. We already know that the last time Jack was alive was in 2006 — and he and Kate watched a Steelers game together — and that Rebecca remarried, to Miguel, at some point.

Show creator Dan Fogelberg said that this week’s episode would finally reveal what, exactly, happened to Jack on that fateful day in 2006.

“The needle we have to continue to thread is sparsing out information so it never becomes too frustrating for people,” he told reporters. “There’s a before and after for this family. Even in the pilot, even before you knew there was anything off with Jack, there’s a hinge in this family, and it’s kind of a before with Jack and an after. That will be really interesting in future seasons and as we go forward, to show where that hinge was, how it happened and what happened to these people before and after it.”

“This Is Us” returns tonight! The hit show will air on NBC at 9 p.m. following President Obama’s farewell address pic.twitter.com/pk6fKoGCAF — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) January 10, 2017

Meanwhile, according to the latest This is Us rumors from Us Weekly, the big question on everyone’s mind is, did Rebecca cheat on Jack with Miguel, or did Miguel “muscle his way” into the family?

The outlet recently spoke to Mandy Moore — who recently was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Rebecca Pearson — and she put the audiences’ mind at ease when she confirmed that the relationship between Miguel and Rebecca happened organically, not with any shady actions between the two.

“”I’m obsessed with Jon Huertas — we all are. And he is such a good sport about the fact that people are so down on him. I think people have to have faith in Jack and Rebecca, and realize that there’s nothing untoward that happened.”

This Is Us’ is successful because of race — but it’s not about race https://t.co/6Ieo1ND0bR pic.twitter.com/0C8mEVhcB5 — Blavity (@Blavity) January 10, 2017

Finally, according to the latest This is Us spoilers from Refinery29, there are some fan theories that have been floating around that have been leading people to speculate what will happen next on the show, and all of the ideas are heartbreaking.

One of the biggest ideas, of course, is that Jack dies — while still married to Rebecca — of alcoholism. In one of the first episodes of the show, it was hinted that Jack had a bit of a problem with alcohol, and his friend Miguel told him to cool it. The second, and more heartbreaking idea, is that William’s death and Jack’s death will be dealt with in the same episode. We’ll recall that, in a previous episode, William rejected further chemotherapy, and Randall was shown clutching his father’s hat and crying. This led viewers to believe that William is, in fact, dead.

