Boy George’s Short Temper: Lashes Out At Chael Sonnen and Gavin Rossdale, Angers George Michael Fans With Now-Deleted Tweet

Boy George is truly a multifaceted singer who has proved himself as a successful songwriter, DJ, radio presenter, author, newspaper columnist, and co-producer. Boy George has also been critically acclaimed for his work Taboo, the award-winning musical that was staged on West End and Broadway.

A successful entrepreneur, Boy George has launched his fashion label known as B-Rude, which is sold in outlets in London, New York, and Los Angeles. The singer’s clothing line is influenced by his music style which has been described as “blue-eyed soul” music that has been heavily influenced by reggae and blues.

Currently, Boy George is seen using his entrepreneurial skills while participating in The New Celebrity Apprentice, the latest season of The Celebrity Apprentice that is being hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Boy George is competing with other participants, including Laila Ali, Matt Iseman, and Eric Dickerson while working on business projects and assignments; the success of which is judged by Arnold Schwarzenegger and his team of celebrity advisers.

Although Boy George wasn’t eliminated in the first round, he appears to be facing challenges while filming the show because the “Karma Chameleon” singer reportedly quarreled with Chael Sonnen, the mixed martial artist, who annoyed the singer by drinking alcohol in his presence.

‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Cut Huge Fight Between Boy George and Vince Neil, Chael Sonnen Says https://t.co/h8qQyJ0sBI pic.twitter.com/5JfwBxpCYe — ☛Filmedia News☚ (@Filmedia) January 6, 2017

Boy George has recently reinvented himself by overcoming his alcohol addiction and objected to Sonnen’s obvious drinking on the set. Sonnen did not comply with the singer’s request, and the argument grew more heated, eventually needing the intervention of the production crew. Without the intervention, there was every chance that the two celebrities could have even turned violent.

In another incident, Boy George recently indirectly made personal attacks on musician Gavin Rossdale, the new judge on the U.K. version of The Voice. In the previous season of The Voice, Boy George was a judge along with Will.I.Am, Ricky Wilson, and Paloma Faith. However, the Mirror reports that a new set of judges have replaced the previous ones, and the replacement might not have been to Boy George’s liking. The lead member of Culture Club posted a social media message that taunted Gavin Rossdale about his former romantic relationships with Marilyn Robinson and Gwen Stefani.

Rossdale used to date Marilyn Robinson, the gay singer who was known to crossdress. Rossdale also had a contentious relationship with Gwen Stefani, who divorced him amid allegations that Rossdale had a romantic affair with the couple’s former nanny.

In fact, Boy George was the first celebrity to reveal the romance between Robinson and Rossdale as he had written about the relationship in his autobiography. The revelation of a part of his love life that he had intended to remain a secret had angered Rossdale, who had earlier refused to admit that he ever had any relationship with Robinson. Eventually, Rossdale admitted that he had had a passionate love affair with the singer. According to the Daily Mail, Boy George taunted Rossdale about his contentious relationships through his social media posts.

“Deffo Watching @thevoiceuk on Saturday! Perfect weather for a bit of TV in front of the fire! Might invite @MisterMarilyn & @gwenstefani.”

In yet another incident, it appears that Boy George’s now-deleted social media post about the late George Michael is angering the bisexual community as his comments seem to mock bisexuals about their sexuality. Recently, Fadi Fawaz, George Michael’s boyfriend, had revealed that the late Wham! singer had been facing depression ever since he was “hacked” and revealed to be a bisexual when, in fact, he was gay.

According to the New York Daily News, Boy George’s deleted post compared bisexuality to a health ailment.

“‘My computer got hacked’ is like ‘I’m bisexual’ or ‘I’m sniffing because I have allergies.'”

In another post, Boy George cleared his viewpoint by remarking that he did not mean to offend bisexuals, and he was merely referring to the fact that the terms “bisexual” and “gay” are often used interchangeably in the media.

