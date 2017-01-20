‘Teen Wolf’ Nude Leak Continues: Ryan Kelley’s Photos Surface On Social Media

The Teen Wolf nude leak continues. Earlier this week, Tyler Posey and Christian Cody had their privacy compromised when nude photos and videos surfaced online. Now, Ryan Kelley is the latest victim in this ongoing leak.

According to celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, another member of the Teen Wolf has been targeted and this news has been upsetting to fans. The alleged photos in question could belong to actor Ryan Kelley. Some of the photos show Kelley shirtless and wearing nothing but a pair of gray briefs. In other photos, Kelley is seen stripping down and showing his genitals to the camera.

Oh M Gee..he touched me! I'm never taking a shower!!! A photo posted by ryan kelley (@the_ryan_kelley) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:42am PST

It looks like the Teen Wolf cast isn’t the only ones who have had their intimate photos leak. Faking It star Gregg Sulkin has been linked to a similar nude leak, but his ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne confirmed to a fan on Twitter that the photos don’t belong to him. She explicitly told the fan that the penis in the alleged photos doesn’t belong to Sulkin, and she even shared the photos with the rest of her 6.5 million fans.

“Haha I’m telling you this isn’t greggs dick [sic],” she responded.

The 100’s Ricky Whittle is also reported to have alleged nude photos and videos surface online. But, according to another report via Perez Hilton, The Wanted’s Max George is the next star who has been targeted by the internet. A video featuring the singer pleasuring himself surfaced on Twitter on Friday, Jan. 20. It shows the former boy band member facing the camera as he masturbates.

How long is this flight?!?! #Becky A photo posted by ryan kelley (@the_ryan_kelley) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:47am PST

The reason why the hashtags #WeRespectYouCody and #WeRespectYouTyler have been trending on social media is because Cody Christian’s nude were first leaked and then Tyler Posey became a victim of the same hack. It all started last weekend when fans of the popular MTV series heard about Christian’s nude leak. According to Twitter, a few NSFW Snapchat photos and videos have leaked, and they have been floating around the internet.

An inside source has previously told Hollywood Life that Cody is “absolutely mortified, embarrassed, and FURIOUS over the video leak,” which fans would find completely understandable. They have been supporting him since and are hoping that other Teen Wolf fans will do the same.

“He’s absolutely mortified, embarrassed, and furious over the video leak. To say he is pissed would not even begin to do justice to the level of his anger right now. But the main feeling he’s experiencing is humiliation. He seriously can’t believe this has happened to him — he never in a million years thought he would fall victim to a betrayal like this, and he feels violated.”

This comes just weeks after his Pretty Little Liars co-star Lucy Hale also had the same thing happen to her, reports Capital FM.

However, Christian’s Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Posey was the next victim with his photos and videos surfacing on social media. Fans have refused to look at any of the content and have shared their support for both of the actors to get both of the hashtags trending. The fandom has been encouraging each other to not look at the photos and videos out of respect for both the actors’ privacy.

Though one fan suggested that Tyler Posey may have leaked his own nudes in support of his BFF Cody Christian. Even Tyler Posey’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne, has taken to Twitter amid this ongoing drama. Some fans pointed the finger at her and blamed her for leaking both of the actors’ photos. She has since taken to Twitter to comment on Posey’s nude photos.

“Honestly there needs to be harsher laws against bullying and cyber bullying this is not ok,” she tweeted. “All I have left to say is Tyler is an angel,” she concluded.

What are your thoughts on this ongoing Teen Wolf nude photo scandal? Do you think there will be more nudes released in the near future? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Ryan Kelley/Instagram]