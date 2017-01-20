Kardashians Snub Caitlyn Jenner: Breaks Down In Tears In DC

Tensions have been high between the Kardashians and Caitlyn Jenner. Jenner’s trip to DC hasn’t made anything better, and the Kardashian’s latest snub left her in tears.

Caitlyn Jenner has found a friend in Donald Trump, but the reality star’s own family is pushing her out of their lives.

@TIME's 100 Most Influential People list is out…. I'm so honored to be a part this group!! #time100 See the full list here: http://ti.me/1T4lrL4 A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Apr 21, 2016 at 3:07pm PDT

According to Radar Online, the 67-year-old transgender-rights activist is currently in Washington DC to lend her support to Donald Trump during the inauguration, but apparently, none of the Kardashians came to support Jenner.

The Kardashians have reportedly been at odds for weeks now, according to insiders.

“It seems like the Kardashian girls want nothing to do with her anymore and Caitlyn is definitely starting to feel rejected by them.”

Jenner broke down and attempted to reach out to the Kardashians.

“She called several of them crying recently and said that she has never felt more alone that she does right now!”

However, it is not Caitlyn Jenner’s political views that are causing the rift between the family. Caitlyn Jenner reportedly wrote a tell-all book, The Secrets Of My Life, which is said to hit shelves in April.

❤️ A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 28, 2016 at 9:04am PST

Jenner allegedly dishes on her famous reality star family and how they have reacted and dealt with her transition from a man to a woman.

The tell-all book was said to be Kris Jenner’s nightmare, according to Radar Online.

“As far as Kris goes, Caitlyn does slam her and she does talk about their marriage and divorce. She basically says that the love between them died long before the marriage ended.”

Oh and guess who's meeting us in #neworleans? Catch us together TONIGHT on @IAmCait A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Apr 10, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

The book is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Buzz Bissinger.

Caitlyn has already released six books about winning the Olympics as Bruce Jenner.

“Caitlyn decided in the end that she was not going to bash any of her children, but she does discuss her relationships with them in the book.” “Right now, Caitlyn has pretty much no relationship with all of the Kardashian girls, with the exception of Kim who she talks to quite regularly.”

Happy birthday Kim! Love you ???? A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 21, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

Perhaps Caitlyn Jenner took some style tips from Kim Kardashian for the inauguration festivities.

The I Am Cait star, 67, wore a form-fitting, low-cut black dress, with a keyhole cutout for the black-tie dinner on Thursday night.

Please send good wishes & prayers out to my mom. She's not having a good day. Love you, Mom! You're an inspiration! A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jan 23, 2016 at 1:28pm PST

Before the dinner, the New York Post reported that some of Donald Trump’s advisers were suggesting that the President-elect save a dance for Caitlyn Jenner.

“It’s a brilliant idea. The image of Trump dancing with Caitlyn would send a strong message that he supports gay rights and trans rights. A picture is worth a thousand tweets.”

However, apparently, Caitlyn Jenner’s representative told Us Weekly that the suggestion was ridiculous.

“This is a ridiculous story. There have been no discussions about who Caitlyn will or won’t dance with, or if she will dance at all. I can’t deal with hypotheticals and have no idea what any Trump aides hope happens. Of course, the real question is, if they danced, who would lead?”

Caitlyn Jenner has publicly supported Donald Trump throughout his presidential campaign last year, despite the fact that his Vice President-elect Mike Pence has been widely criticized for aggressively pursuing anti-LGBTQ agendas, according to Us Weekly.

When asked about her conflicting political and personal views during an interview with Bill Simmons on HBO’s Any Given Wednesday, Jenner opened up about her loyalty to the Republican Party.

“I believe in the simple things. I believe in our Constitution. “I think the Republican side, although I’ve been very disappointed with them over the last 10 to 20 years, has a better opportunity to bring this country back to, really, as close as you can to what it was. … “I have kind of positioned myself with the Republican party to try to help these people understand. [To help] the Republican party understand what the issues are for the LBGT community.”

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Stringer/Getty Images]