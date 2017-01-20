Janet Jackson’s Healthy Baby Inspires Women Worldwide, And Why She Thinks Michael Jackson Tampered With Her Vocal Recordings

Janet Jackson has given birth to a baby boy, and the good news has raised the hopes of a vast number of women around the world who aspire to have children after the age of 40-years-old. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Jackson’s representative revealed the details of the childbirth by mentioning that the 50-year-old singer was very much excited about becoming a mother.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. [Janet] had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Janet Jackson’s Son Born To Wissam Al Mana: Peeking Into The Pop-Artist’s Increasingly Islamic Family Life https://t.co/aAxXgka1Xz pic.twitter.com/vOM6VvUIMH — WWE_News (@_WWE__News_) January 17, 2017

Janet married Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012, and the singer had first announced the news of her pregnancy by indefinitely postponing the remainder of her “Unbreakable World Tour” while partway through the second leg of the tour. According to News Australia, Janet Jackson made the announcement that she had to postpone her tour as she was expecting a baby and her doctor had advised that she rest.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change. I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family so I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

Janet Jackson’s Son Eissa Al Mana: Here’s Everything Fans Need To Know https://t.co/ywXjmcbmQw pic.twitter.com/MRWcx8czQr — GlomarBot (@GlomarBot) January 10, 2017

Janet Jackson’s pregnancy has given rise to a number of discussions amongst her fans and fertility specialists, who believe that the singer must have made use of specialized medical procedures to become pregnant. Even though Janet Jackson hasn’t commented on the specifics regarding her pregnancy, it is widely speculated that the 50-year-old singer must have either frozen her eggs in her younger years or that she sought the help of an egg donor to conceive a child.

The “Miss You Much” singer and her baby are enjoying their time together, with Jackson being free to hold off on returning to her tour indefinitely, as her husband is the owner of more than 50 business across the Gulf nations and can easily support his family.

#hollywood Janet Jackson Living ‘Lavishly’ Since Giving Birth, Being ‘Waited On Hand & Foot’: Report https://t.co/6yLuybE4kw pic.twitter.com/LGYFfPudrB — Katty Perry (@LiveKattyHudson) January 13, 2017

Janet Jackson might have finally found peace and happiness in her life. The singer earlier revealed in True You, her autobiography, that her life has been full of struggles ever since she joined show business. In her autobiography, the “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” singer admitted that she has suffered from low self-esteem, feeling the need to slim down to conform to the beauty standards set by the entertainment industry.

Janet Jackson was cast in the CBS sitcom Good Times at just 10-years-old, and the producers had requested that she bind her breasts, as she was rapidly approaching puberty and the production staff did not want her character to appear as a teenager. Janet Jackson revealed that while she wished she could share her feelings of discomfort with her parents and brothers, she did not feel that she was able to, as she had succumbed to the expectations of show business.

Who remembers lil Janet Jackson on Good Times? pic.twitter.com/VtivmFQP4y — BOOTIE WATCHER (@poxy1966) June 3, 2014

The singer further revealed that she followed a dedicated workout and food regimen only to conform to the expectations of her fans, feeling that she has continuously lived in the public eye.

One of the Janet Jackson’s most bitter struggles was her effort to come out of the shadow of Michael Jackson, who remains the undisputed King of Pop and the most famous member of the Jackson family. Janet Jackson has always strived to establish her separate identity by relying on her own talents, and this led to a fierce sibling rivalry between Michael and Janet.

The rivalry became quite evident when Janet Jackson accused her superstar brother of tweaking her voice in the original recording of “Scream,” the siblings’ duet that featured on Michael Jackson’s History album. According to Express, Jimmy Jam, the co-writer of the song, confirmed that Janet Jackson’s vocals were purposely made to appear less dominant in the duet.

“After hearing the new mix they put on the masters, it was clear someone had gone in on Michael’s behest and turned down Janet’s vocals, because they were now lacking their original power.”

Michael and Janet Jackson on the set of Scream. pic.twitter.com/dUIECm3MjC — rockwithxu (@rockwithxu) January 19, 2017

The incident has been brought to light by Mike Smallcombe, the author of Making Michael, and all of the evidence points to Michael Jackson as the prime suspect in the song-tampering controversy.

[Featured Image by Francois Nel/Getty Images]