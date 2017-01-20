WWE News: Triple H Confirms Women’s Tournament For WWE Network

Triple H appeared on the Fox Sports’ Wrestling Compadres podcast this week, and the hosts asked him about the rumored WWE women’s tournament. Many people have speculated that this tournament was coming in 2017 and Triple H confirmed that there are plans to hold the tournament this summer.

The company had huge success with the Cruiserweight Classic tournament on the WWE Network and the recent U.K. Championship Tournament that took place last week was very impressive as well. Triple H said on the podcast that the company would set up the WWE women’s tournament in the same way that they did the other two tournaments.

In the interview, Triple H said that they would “scour the globe” to find the best talents available to wrestle in the WWE women’s tournament. He also said that the U.K. tournament took place before the Royal Rumble, which was perfect timing and he hopes the WWE women’s tournament will take place in the summer, making some think that it might take place in August before SummerSlam.

With the Cruiserweight Classic, the WWE found names from all over the globe to compete in the tournament but only signed a number of names for the tournament. Zach Sabre Jr. (U.K.), Noam Dar (Scotland), Ho Ho Lun (Hong Kong), Kota Ibushi (Japan), Gran Metalik (Mexico), Gurv and Harv Sihra (India), and Tyson Dux (Canada) were names that came from around the globe.

The Cruiserweight Classic also brought in some indie favorites such as Tony Nese, Tommaso Ciampa, Rich Swan, Johnny Gargano, Cedric Alexander, Brian Kendrick, and T.J. Perkins as well. With this lineup, it is clear that the WWE wanted to bring in fans from everywhere.

When it comes to the U.K. tournament, it was a little more limited and had a smaller talent base. While really only Mark Andrews and Trent Seven were names that most wrestling fans knew, the WWE made stars of a number of other talents including Tyler Bate, Pete Dunn, and Wolfgang.

The WWE had signed all the U.K. wrestlers before the tournament started to showcase a WWE Network show from the U.K. That likely won’t happen with the women, and it should be more like the Cruiserweight Classic when it comes to the company possibly choosing new stars to sign after the matches.

When it comes to the WWE women’s tournament, there are plenty of names around North America that the WWE can target. While avoiding stars signed to Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor, the WWE can still bring in women like Tessa Blanchard, Rachel Ellering, and Kimber Lee, who have all competed for NXT.

Names from around the U.S. for the WWE women’s tournament possibilities include Santana Garrett, Solo Darling, and Heidi Lovelace. International stars could include names like Io Shirai (Japan), Meiko Satomura (Japan), Madison Eagles (Austrailia), and Bea Priestly (England)

A couple of huge names that the WWE could bring in include Velvet Sky and possibly a former WWE star like Molly Holly or Victoria (see Brian Kendrick in the Cruiserweight Classic). It would be great to see Kharma again as well, but a monster sized woman wrestler might offset the tournament.

One thing that Triple H said fans won’t see, even after the WWE women’s tournament, is intergender matches again. While the Attitude Era was full of them and Lucha Underground has shown a way to make these matches actually look competitive. The Wrestling Observer reported that Triple H doesn’t think it is a good fit for the WWE and feels the woman should stand out on their own merits and not by mixing them with male superstars.

