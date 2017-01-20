‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Order Of Rose Ceremony Eliminations After Episode 4 Of Nick Viall’s Season

This season of The Bachelor is moving along quite quickly and Nick Viall has already brought the number of women vying for his love down to half what it originally was. As he started out with 30 women, the number is now down at 15 going into episode four on Monday night, and it will be less than that by the end of the evening. When all is said and done, though, fans need to know the complete order of rose ceremony eliminations through the rest of this season.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

On Monday night’s showing of The Bachelor, Nick is going to send home two more women, and they aren’t exactly unexpected departures. As reported by Reality Steve, it will be Sarah Vendal and Astrid Loch not given a rose and their time on the show will end.

.@viallnicholas28 and Danielle are making headlines with a one-on-one this week on #TheBachelor! pic.twitter.com/EmC70BKQUH — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 19, 2017

There has been a great deal of drama here and there this season, but things are really just getting started. After episode four, there will be 13 women remaining, and all of them want to have a rose handed to them each week. Unfortunately, that just isn’t possible, and that’s why it is time to check out the rose ceremony eliminations for the rest of Viall’s time on the show.

Episode 5 — January 30

Alexis Waters

Josephine Tutman

Jaimi King

Taylor Nolan

Taylor doesn’t make it to the rose ceremony elimination as she is sent home during a 2-on-1 date in New Orleans. Later on, Viall will still have the cocktail party and then send three more women home to bring his total number under double-digits.

Down to Nine women

Episode 6 — February 6

Danielle Lombard

Whitney Fransway

Jasmine Goode

Well, there will not be a rose ceremony at all on this night of The Bachelor. Yes, all three women sent home on Feb. 6 on ABC will be out before the cocktail party even gets a chance to begin. This seems to be something that becomes quite the norm for this season.

Down to Six women

Episode 7 — February 13

Kristina Schulman

Danielle Maltby

No rose ceremony again this week as Kristina and Danielle M. are sent home earlier in the night.

Down to Four women

Episode 8 — February 20: Hometown Dates

Corinne has won the title of “villain” on this season of The Bachelor, and the fans have really turned on her. Entertainment Tonight even reported that she decided to take on the fans after they created a GoFundMe account to “free” her nanny from her clutches. She didn’t find it very funny.

This is not a joke anymore someone took this way too far and is trying to make money for themselves… Raquel is not a slave and my family and I treat her like part of the family. Leave it alone already it's getting old. Grow up. #raquelisfree #celebnanny A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jan 18, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

Despite the hatred she has received from the fans, it is obvious that the leading man cared enough for her to keep her around until his final four. After the Hometown Dates, though, her time has come to an end, and she will be left without a rose.

Corinne Olympios

Down to Three women

Episode 9 — February 27: Overnight Fantasy Suite Dates

Rachel Lindsay

Down to Two women

Episode 10 — March 6: The “Women Tell All” Special

As always, this is one of the most fun moments in the season as Viall will come face-to-face with many of the ladies he sent home. There will be no rose ceremony elimination this week.

Episode 11 — March 13: Season Finale

There are only two women left from the group of 30 at the time of the season finale, and it will lead to Nick not giving a rose to:

Raven Gates

That means Vanessa Grimaldi is his final choice and she has been the one to capture his heart. Now, there is still a lot of time until the finale and the live “After the Final Rose” special, so, anything can happen between now and then. Will they still be together by March? Only time will tell, and that is why, despite the spoilers, it’s always smart to tune in.

Please remember that the dates listed for each showing are what is currently scheduled, but they are subject to change depending on what ABC wants or needs to do. Sometimes, the network will mix things up to stick it to sites that reveal spoilers, but in the long run, all the eliminations will take place this season.

Nick Viall has had some interesting things happen over his years in this reality television franchise, and it is no surprise that his own season of The Bachelor would be the same. Episode four will see two more women go home in rather calm fashion, but after that, things are not going to be pretty. The rose ceremony eliminations are always expected to bring drama, and even though the schedule is already known, there is plenty to watch for.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]