Katie Maloney Husband: How The ‘Pump Rules’ Stars Are Doing After Getting Married

Katie Maloney had a busy summer, as she was planning her wedding to Tom Schwartz. Katie knew what she wanted for her wedding, and she pulled some strings to get everything she wanted, even though it was way over Tom’s budget. He had hoped to spend around $15,000 on the wedding, but Maloney’s budget was closer to $50,000. Schwartz was shocked and was worried about them starting their marriage in debt, but Katie didn’t seem to care. And these days, it sounds like some people are accusing Katie of being jealous of what Lala Kent has, as she seems to be getting expensive gifts from her partners.

According to a new tweet, Katie Maloney is now revealing that she’s happy that she’s making her own money from Vanderpump Rules and from SUR and she isn’t jealous of Lala Kent, who is making some extra money on the side. Kent has been working on some films and has received some larger paychecks, but Katie doesn’t want to be associated with getting money from guys she’s dating.

“Lala Kent, u most be flattered, Stassi & Katie Maloney have crushes on you. Either that or they need advice how 2 land a man w/$$,” one person wrote to Lala, tagging both Stassi and Katie in the tweet, to which Maloney replied, “I make my own money.”

“U make $ busting ur ass as a waitress hey i bust my ass working but i don’t treat ppl like cuz im jelly. So then it’s a crush. I get it lala is beautiful. FYI Katie u are such a bully the way u treat scheanna,” another person replied, something that Katie ignored but she later addressed people’s looks, saying that being beautiful doesn’t mean anything to her.

Of course, there have been discussions about fat-shaming on this season of Vanderpump Rules, as Lala has gone after Katie’s body. While she was planning her wedding, Maloney gained some weight, and it seemed to be an easy target for Lala to attack. But Katie reveals that she doesn’t really care about people’s bodies or weight.

“It really doesn’t matter to me what people look like or what the weight is. I’m not a shallow bitch with the personality of a carrot,” Katie Maloney revealed on Twitter, to which one person called her out on her marriage, hinting that she isn’t really happy with Tom Schwartz, as the two of them almost didn’t get married.

And as for her own relationship, Maloney reveals that she’s actually quite happy after getting married. She and Tom celebrated five months of marriage this week and it sounds like she’s thrilled with the way things are going at home.

Tonight on #PumpRules the girls rally up for @MusicKillsKate bridal shower. Pop the champagne???????? & of course prepare for a little drama! pic.twitter.com/WNZgTXASeC — SUR (@sur_rules) January 16, 2017

“But u r. u think getting married to a man you make miserable is ok. u just want the ring and the wedding. u don’t love him,” one person wrote to Maloney, who replied with, “We are more in love than ever. 5 months as of yesterday.”

“I’m sorry you feel that way but yes from the looks of it your aren’t Wrong. But we as people aren’t one dimensional,” Katie Maloney later tweeted about her behavior on Vanderpump Rules, to which a person wrote back to her, “True, but ur continuing hate on Lala via Twitter shows me as a viewer that that may be who you really are.”

It sounds like Katie Maloney will continue to get some negative feedback over her treatment of Lala until she apologizes. And as long as she’s friends with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, it doesn’t sound like it will happen.

What do you think of Katie Maloney saying that she’s happy as a married woman?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]