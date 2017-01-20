Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Blowing Her Money On New Homes — And Her Friends

Taylor Swift may have a net worth of $200 million, but according to a report, she’s blowing through her hard-earned cash by splurging on real estate and her friends.

Following a somewhat quiet 2016, during which Swift failed to release a new album as some had anticipated, an OK! Magazine report has suggested that the singer has been spending big on herself and her close friends.

“[Taylor Swift]’s careful with her money,” a source told the magazine, “but she’s happy to splurge on her friends.”

Taylor Swift and her girl squad have become quite the popular bunch of people in recent years and are often seen making group appearances in New York City and Los Angeles. Included in Taylor Swift’s squad are Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Lena Dunham, Zendaya Coleman, Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, Blake Lively and more.

Not only does Taylor Swift host regular hangout sessions and parties for her friends, she spent an alleged $13,000 on sexy outfits for her members of her squad who starred alongside her in her “Bad Blood” music video in 2015. She also dished out a rumored $1,300 for one dinner with her singer friends Ed Sheeran and Austin Mahone.

In addition to reportedly spending big on her friends, Taylor Swift recently picked up a new home in Beverly Hills. As the OK! Magazine report revealed to readers, the 27-year-old recently purchased her sixth residence, the Samuel Goldwyn Estate, for a whopping $25 million. Taylor Swift also reportedly owns a $3.55 million home in Beverly Hills, a $17.75 million home in Rhode Island, a $1.99 million penthouse in Nashville and two New York City condos worth nearly $20 million.

While Taylor Swift’s homes are all quite grand, her Beverly Hills home recently made headlines after it was noted that the property may soon become a landmark. On January 19, the Beverly Hills Patch revealed that the singer has been renovating the home back to its former glory for the past several months.

“[The] Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission voted in favor of designating [Taylor Swift]’s home as a local landmark for its connection to the founder of MGM Studios,” the Patch explained, citing Mansion Global. “Now it’s up to the Beverly Hills City Council to make it official. The Council will vote on it at one of its upcoming meetings.”

In other Taylor Swift news, her girl squad is reportedly at odds after her longtime friend Selena Gomez allegedly began dating The Weeknd, who previously dated Bella Hadid, sister of Swift’s other longtime friend Gigi Hadid.

“If this gets ugly, it’ll be on Bella and Gigi,” a source told Us Weekly inside their January 30 issue. “Selena won’t respond unless she really needs to.”

As for Taylor Swift’s friendship with Selena Gomez, which has faced rumors of tension in recent months, a report days ago suggested that the singers were just fine and had recently spent time together at Swift’s iconic Beverly Hills home.

“[Taylor Swift] and Selena had a secret meeting at Taylor’s Beverly Hills home this week. It was the first time the two have seen each other in months and they had a lot of catching up to do,” a source explained to Hollywood Life.

During their chat, claimed the report, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez discussed Gomez’s alleged relationship with The Weeknd.

“They talked about everything. Selena was driven over to Taylor’s late night where they stayed in for several hours just the two of them. They chatted about boyfriends, ex’s, love and of course music… Yes, Selena and Taylor talked about The Weeknd. They talked about a lot of guys, including current crushes and old flames,” the source added.

