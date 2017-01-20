WWE News: Latest On Contract Status Of Matt & Jeff Hardy And Their Offers From TNA & WWE

Fans of Matt and Jeff Hardy have had February 2017 circled on their calendars for quite some time now. That’s because it’s been believed that that is when their current contracts with TNA expire. Speculation has swirled for months around what their next moves would be or if they would any move at all.

We can now confirm, that via a report from Wrestling Inc, that both of the Hardy Boyz contracts are set to run out next month. In addition, current TNA and former WWE star, Drew Galloway’s deal is up in February as well. What’s even more important to note is that none of the three (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Drew Galloway) have signed new deals. To reiterate, they have neither re-signed with TNA, nor have they agreed to a deal with any other company yet.

The reason for much of the speculation the last year, of course, is that by their deals expiring in Feburary, it would have given both Matt and Jeff Hardy (and Galloway) the ability to reach an agreement with the WWE in time for WrestleMania 33. It was recently reported that the WWE has expressed interest in a Hardy Boy reunion as the ball seems to be in Matt and Jeff’s court.

However, according to the report, it appears that TNA remain the favorites to retain the brothers. Matt Hardy has experienced a career renaissance in the past year thanks to his Broken Matt Hardy character that was arguably the best act in all of professional wrestling in 2016. Jeff Hardy has also experimented with different personas while in TNA, including Willow and Itchweeed, not to mention the name Brother Nero which Matt has bestowed upon him.

It remains unclear the type of deal the WWE has offered them seeing how former stars have returned under a wide array of agreements. However, there are two types of deals on the table for the Hardys from their current employer, TNA. Both offers are guaranteed deals with one allowing them to control any bookings outside of TNA, and the other that would give TNA veto power if they so choose for those bookings.

It’s believed that the money would be less if the Hardy Boyz chose the deal that allowed them to book themselves on the independent scene, whereas they would make more if TNA controlled it. The WWE, of course, would not allow any bookings outside their umbrella. The other major holdup lies in creative control. TNA has given Matt carte blanche as far as character development, and while the WWE might use the Broken Matt Hardy character, they’d still have final say over the direction.

As of now, it appears that “things are looking good” for the Hardys to stay in TNA, unless the WWE is willing to make some concessions. Matt has been leaning towards signing a new deal with TNA while Jeff is still negotiating the amount of dates he would work should be re-sign. It’s been noted that TNA will be returning to a more regular house show schedule in the coming year.

What makes a Hardy Boy appearance at WrestleMania even less likely (even if they don’t re-up with TNA) is that they just agreed to a match against The Young Bucks at Supercard of Honor XI for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships. This non-televised dream match is set to take place Saturday, April 1, the night before WrestleMania.

But even before that (though this would have little bearing on a potential WWE signing), the Hardys will face the Ecktourage tag team at MCW Pro Wrestling’s BROKEN Anniversary on Saturday January 28 for both the TNA Tag Titles and the MCW titles in Maryland.

