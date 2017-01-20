News Leaks Out About Original ‘Harry Potter’ Actors Returning For ‘Cursed Child’ Movie Trilogy – J.K. Rowling Speaks Out

Ever since the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 back in 2011, fans have hoped that there would be more movies in the franchise. Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them began its series of films last year, but the fans still want more. Now, news has supposedly leaked that Warner Bros. is planning a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child trilogy with the three original actors reprising their roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

If Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are all going to return for the new trilogy, what part will J.K. Rowling play in all this?

According to Movie Pilot, word has leaked out that the big three from the original Harry Potter franchise are indeed heading back to the big screen for a new trilogy. Reporting on an interview with the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast, journalist and historian Jim Hill said that the first Harry, Hermione, and Ron would be back for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movies.

Hill states that he knows when the first film in the Cursed Child trilogy will be released, but also knows the cast will include the three big-name actors. Referencing his solid contacts in the film department of Universal Studios, Hill says his information is accurate.

“I have heard that Warner Bros. has actually had conversations with [Emma], with Rupert, and, of course, Daniel about ‘Cursed Child,’ because they want this to be, for lack of a better term, ‘Harry Potter: The Force Awakens.’ They want this trilogy of movies to have the actors that we know and love from the original films, that we watched grow up, as adults.”

Everyone knows of the success that Disney had with Star Wars: The Force Awakens which was the start of a new trilogy of chapters in that franchise. Universal and Warner Bros. could feel as if Harry Potter and the Cursed Child could combine old and new stars together for another few chapters of movies.

As this news has “leaked” out, it is starting to gain steam and make the rounds. Well, those rounds include “Harry Potter” author and creator J.K. Rowling, who has decided to speak about this exciting piece of news.

I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 20, 2017

That could be a rumor killer, or it could be Rowling trying to deflect until the information is actually announced by Warner Bros. and Universal.

Back in September, Slash Film reported that Warner Bros. was on board to do a new trilogy of movies for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It seems as if Warner Bros. Pictures filed a trademark for the name of the series and that is when all the speculation started, but nothing as to who would star.

When Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was brought to the stage as a play, there were new names in the three main roles. Jamie Parker, Nom Dumezweni, and Paul Thornley played the parts of Harry, Hermione, and Ron on stage, but one may expect the original cast to replace them for the movie version.

That is if there ever is a movie version of “The Cursed Child” which could be one film, a trilogy, or none at all.

J.K. Rowling is essentially the end-all person to go to for information regarding Harry Potter as she created the series/franchise. She may say that there is no truth to the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie trilogy and returns of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, but is she serious? Warner Bros. could very well get it to happen if things are done in correct form, and maybe, it will take place, but Rowling won’t say until it is officially time.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]