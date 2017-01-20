‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Newman’s Return Shocks Genoa City, Chloe To Finally Pay For Her Crimes?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Adam Newman (formerly Justin Hartley) could be returning to Genoa City very soon. The scoop speculates that Adam is a pivotal character who is necessary to the dynamic in the Newman family, especially considering that Dylan McAvoy’s (Steve Burton) departure is approaching. Would you like to see Adam Newman back on The Young and the Restless?

Will Adam Return?

According to TV Insider, Sally Sussman didn’t see a need to bring Adam into the storylines immediately. She acknowledged that eventually, they would recast the role but didn’t seem to be in a hurry.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the new writing team isn’t interested in exploring Christian’s real paternity and want to keep Nick (Joshua Morrow) his dad. For many fans, that is a big problem because they feel the Sully/Christian storyline needs to end, and it can’t officially conclude until Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Victor (Eric Braeden) confess that Christian is Adam’s son.

Adam Could Shake Up Genoa City?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Adam’s return would shock the residents in Genoa City. Chelsea again struggled with her husband’s death. It isn’t her first rodeo mourning Adam and probably won’t be her last. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the writers seem hell-bent on pairing Adam’s widow with his brother, Nick. It looks like they may be bringing Chelsea and Nick together, only to put a strain on their relationship when Adam shows up to reclaim his family.

Obviously, Justin Hartley will not return to the role. This Is Us was picked up for two more seasons, Forbes reported. NBC ordered 36 new episodes, so the actor will be busy for quite awhile.

There had been some talk about The Young and the Restless rehiring Michael Muhney to reprise the role, but so far, this is only a social media rumor.

Will Chloe Ever Pay For Her Crimes?

When Adam returns to Genoa City, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) could find herself in the hot seat. If he remembers that she was the last person he saw before the explosion, Adam may jump to the conclusion that she tried to kill him. Of course, the Young and the Restless villain will deny that notion and claim she is only “misunderstood.”

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chloe is guilty of kidnapping, attempted murder, and framing Adam, a scheme she pulled off with Victor’s assistance.

How will Adam feel when he returns to hear that Chloe, the woman who tried everything to kill him, is living in his home? Young and the Restless fans feel confident that he would not like her being so closely involved with Connor.

Victor: I wish Adam were alive, and could start his life over again.#YR pic.twitter.com/DdsMk4kBGQ — †arabelle. (@xociaobellaa) December 16, 2016

Chelsea will tell Adam that she had no other choice to take Chloe in because she had nowhere to go. At some point, Chelsea is bound to find out about her best friend’s involvement with Adam’s disappearance, and when she does, it will make great TV.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam’s return is needed because without Dylan, the storylines aren’t very exciting. The Newman family needs the conflict that Adam brought, so many Young and the Restless viewers expect him to return very soon.

At first, the spoilers hinted at a February sweeps return; however, that may not happen. When The Young and the Restless had to recast the role of Adam in 2014, it took them over a year to find the right actor.

Young and the Restless fans are prepared to wait a few more months. Finding the right actor is vital to a role as important to the show as Adam Newman.

Do you want The Young and the Restless to recast the role of Adam Newman?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]