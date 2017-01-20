Watch Presidential Inauguration Live Streaming Online, On-Demand And On TV; Don’t Miss Swearing-In Ceremony As Trump Takes Oath Of Office [Video]

It’s Jan. 20, 2017, and that means it’s time for the presidential inauguration. Donald Trump may be the most controversial presidential candidate in all history, but by the day’s end, he will be the president of the United States of America (POTUS). As the nation gathers with curious expectation, the world watches as one administration ends and another begins. Inaugural activities began on Thursday, but the culminating event occurs at 11:30 a.m., Jan. 20, 2017, when Donald Trump and Mike Pence attend the swearing-in ceremony and take the Oath of Office, after which Donald Trump will be officially declared the president. You can watch the swearing-in ceremony, Donald Trump and Mike Pence pledging their oaths as the next president and vice president of the United States and live streaming coverage of the day’s events in the video player above. You can also watch the presidential inauguration on TV as well as on-demand. Check with C-Span for a full coverage of 2017 Inauguration Day.

The U.S. Senate released a full itinerary of inaugural events that include many of the preparation and people Trump will have at his special moment. The inauguration began on Thursday and officially concludes on Saturday. Prayer is an important focus as President Trump will conclude the inauguration weekend with prayer held at the Washington National Cathedral on Sat. Jan. 21, 2017. President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony will include spiritual readings and benedictions by ministers Trump has selected including televangelist and author Paula White-Cain, Rabbi Marvin Hier and Reverend Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, inaugural events kicked off with a wreath laying ceremony that took place at the Arlington National Ceremony. Donald Trump’s family was in attendance, but his son Barron was noticeably absent Some have questioned how Melania Trump will continue to shield the 10-year-old first son from the media spotlight. He is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony and to witness his father take the presidential Oath of Office. You may see a photo of Barron Trump as he arrived in Washington, D.C. with his family on Friday morning below.

BARRON Trump spotted pic.twitter.com/o1XyUjAkuY — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) January 20, 2017

Breathtaking, Laying Of The Wreath Ceremony. Patriots Are Ready To Make America Great Again!#ArlingtonNationalCemetery #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/BKUlWFztbF — Jordan ???????? Trump45 (@Miami4Trump) January 19, 2017

HISTORIC MOMENT: Donald Trump and Mike Pence Participate in Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery pic.twitter.com/uTYSFB1v7r — DeplorableLeft #MAGA (@Deplorable_Left) January 19, 2017

Thursday evening, Donald Trump and his family attended a “Make America Great Again” thank you rally and concert with several notable guests including actor Jon Voight. Following the concert, Trump and Pence attended a candlelight dinner where they personally thanked their donors who supported Trump’s campaign. You may see photos and videos from the “Make America Great Again” event below.

"What we have done is so special. I love you folks & we're going to work together & we are going to make America great again." Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/SaK1s38PcC — Traditional American (@RightWingAngel) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump Inauguration Rehearsals Begin For Make America Great Again Celebration (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/n7brvUrlvF — TMZ (@TMZ) January 18, 2017

The events held on Thursday all led to the swearing-in ceremony, oath of office, parades and inaugural ball that will take place on Friday, Jan. 20. President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and incoming president Donald Trump and Melania Trump met at the White House for coffee and the incoming and outgoing presidents left together. The two presidents will travel together in a motorcade to the Capitol where Trump will be sworn in. It is the last time that President Obama and Michelle Obama will be in the White House as Potus and Flotus. Former presidents including Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

You may see photos of those attending the inaugural swearing-in ceremony where Donald Trump will take the Oath of Office below.

???????? #CambioDeMandoAN Trump, y Obama, dejan la Casa Blanca para dirigirse al Capitolio » https://t.co/UzJuOtrb7K pic.twitter.com/VXxZFDHXUf — Ahora Noticias (@ahoranoticiasAN) January 20, 2017

President and Mrs. Obama welcome President-elect and Mrs. Trump the White House on #Inauguration Day. pic.twitter.com/8fJtbyB7Ah — CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2017

Historic image: President Obama, President Elect Trump, Melania Trump, and Melania Trump's Speech Writer pic.twitter.com/3gYGPdzv1i — roger bennett (@rogbennett) January 20, 2017

Twitter is also providing live, streaming coverage of the presidential inauguration and sharing photos and videos with the hashtag #Inauguration.

https://twitter.com/i/live/807346862592139264

You can follow along with Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration including the latest news, photos and videos through the official Twitter moments stream.

Are you going to watch the presidential inauguration live streaming online, on-demand or on TV? Those who miss the ceremony live will be able to watch full video replays of the inaugural events after they occur. Those who want to watch the presidential inauguration on television will find that live streaming coverage airs on NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox and premium networks such as C-Span, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and more.

[Featured Image by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images]