Melania Trump’s Blue Ralph Lauren Dress Worn January 20: Jackie Kennedy Look On Inauguration Day [Photos]

Melania Trump wore a blue Ralph Lauren jacket and dress — along with matching powder blue shoes — that immediately put viewers in mind of Jackie Kennedy, due to the cut of the Ralph Lauren jacket. As reported by WWD, the ensemble that Melania chose to wear for the Inauguration Day ceremonies on January 20 was actually a pale blue cashmere Ralph Lauren outfit. With Mrs. Trump being a former model, all eyes were on Melania in terms of Trump’s fashion choices for her Inauguration look.

Melania kept up the theme of the powder blue coloring as Mrs. Trump handed First Lady Michelle Obama a blue box from Tiffany & Co., the iconic jewelry store.

Mrs. Trump’s blue color for her Ralph Lauren dress and jacket differed from the red tie that President-elect Trump chose to wear. President Obama, meanwhile, wore a signature blue tie, whilst Mrs. Obama wore a deep red-colored dress. Therefore, there wasn’t all red on the side of the Trumps and there wasn’t all blue on the side of the Obamas.

As seen in the above photo, President Obama and Mrs. Obama greeted President-elect Trump and Melania at the White House as the foursome posed for photos. Mrs. Trump gave a wide smile, and not Melania’s standard smoldering “smize” (smiling with her eyes) and sizzling stare that Mrs. Trump is known for giving the camera at times. Instead, Mrs. Trump was praised for donning powder blue gloves, matching pumps and her blue dress that seemed appropriate for the rainy weather in Washington, on Friday, January 20.

With so much controversy surrounding which specific designers would dress Melania and which ones refused to dress Mrs. Trump, the fact that Ralph Lauren was a fashion choice for Melania was duly noted by fashion aficionados and politicos alike.

Melania’s spokeswoman noted that Ralph Lauren was indeed the choice for Mrs. Trump on the critical day.

“With the historic swearing-in of her husband, Donald J. Trump, as the 45th President of the United States, the First Lady-elect will become America’s new First Lady wearing an American designer who transformed American fashion, Ralph Lauren.”

Mrs. Trump’s blue dress was a much different look than Melania’s look on Thursday, January 19. As seen in the below photo, wherein Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen, clapped as President-elect Trump and Melania walked into a VIP reception and dinner with donors that same evening, Mrs. Trump donned a form-fitting gown.

Melania’s blue outfit by Ralph Lauren was first spotted on the morning of January 20, as Mrs. Trump and Mr. Trump traveled to St. John’s Church for prayer, prior to a coffee and tea session at the White House. The blue outfit came replete with a double-face jacket and a mock-turtle dress. The collar cutaway reminded many of Jackie Kennedy’s look from the 1960s, another fashion icon. Melania wore her hair in an updo, which left room for the style of the collar to stand out.

Some of the social media reactions to Melania’s blue dress worn the morning of January 20 can be read below.

Tiffany‏: “I thought Melania was going to be best dressed. I love the blue coat. Then I saw Ivanka in the cream pant suit.”

Tarisse: “Why Melania had to look so good in the blue??…Buutttt didn’t know how to show expression or hug. # InaugurationShenanigans“

Kai ‏ @ kaiperk: “**ignore the orange groundhog** i am in love with melania’s powder blue ralph lauren ensemble…..the matching elbow-length gloves tho”

lex: “Gotta say, Melania’s little soft blue outfit is actually really nice. Her stylist did not do her dirty today.” Issa Duckwalk:”Melania Trump and this powder blue ensemble though. # yas >>> # InaugurationDay“

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]