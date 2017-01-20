Jules Wainstein Husband: ‘RHONY’ Husband Not Caring For His Children During Divorce?

Jules Wainstein was shocked and surprised when she learned that her husband, Michael Wainstein, had been cheating on her for a long time. When Jules joined The Real Housewives of New York, she admitted having some problems, including continuous struggles with an eating disorder, but she had no idea that her husband would be stepping out on her. Michael never admitted to cheating on television, but after the show wrapped, his mistress was identified and divorce papers were filed. Jules opened up about this on the reunion special for the show, and some viewers wondered if she would return to The Real Housewives of New York.

According to a new Radar Online report, Jules Wainstein may be thinking about returning to The Real Housewives of New York, as she is struggling in the financial department. As it turns out, Jules didn’t work during her marriage and she only made money from Bravo. While filming The Real Housewives of New York, Jules did try to launch her own juice brand, but it sounds like this divorce may have taken much of her time and energy. And now, she’s in court to tell the judge that her husband isn’t taking care of her and their children. Apparently, Jules’ lawyer is going after Michael for failure to pay rent.

“There are problems with respect to the marital residence,” Jules Wainstein’s lawyer Allan Mayefsky has revealed about why they are back in court, according to Radar Online, adding, “There are eviction notices outstanding for my client’s two floors of their residence. Not the 3rd floor, which is the plaintiff’s piece, just her two.”

While Michael may have found another place to live, he was ordered by the courts to pay rent for the floors that are currently occupied by Jules Wainstein and their two children. And while he claims he’s broke and can’t pay for the rent, Wainstein’s lawyer is now revealing that he’s spending his money throwing parties for his friends. He argues that Michael’s lack of payment has to do with priorities.

“He is hosting Shabbat parties for 30 families,” Jules’ lawyer continues, adding, “It’s absurd. There is no money is coming this way. We wonder how he’s paying his expenses. He seems to be doing okay. He’s living fine and not kicked out!”

But it sounds like Michael Wainstein’s lawyer is trying to find ways for him to pay back the rent that has been owed on the apartment since 2014. He was ready to sell off some assets, but the judge ruled against him, saying that Michael owes so much money that the money from the sale of the car would be going to Jules Wainstein – not rent payments.

“He has to figure out a way to comply with the order,” the judge has revealed about his lack of payments, according to Radar Online, adding, “I don’t know what efforts he’s making to earn income. $25,000 is going to have to be passed onto the defendant or it’s a violation of the stipulation.”

Maybe Michael didn’t think about how the cheating and a divorce would cost him money, considering he has been the primary caretaker for years.

“Mr. Wainstein hasn’t paid $10,000 on September 30 of 2016 or $10,000 on Oct 28, 2016 for tuition for the children, utilities, Uber, transportation, nanny and weekly groceries,” Jules Wainstein’s lawyer continues, adding, “No payments. He has not paid tuition. The Uber account shuts off and on. There is constant terminations of service for Time Warner Cable. Council stated in September on the record, that Uber would be paid.”

