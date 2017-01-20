Kenya Moore Haircare: ‘RHOA’ Star Announces Big Partnership And Annual Charity Donations

Kenya Moore has been talking about her Kenya Moore Haircare products for a while, and she even had a launch party where the bottles were filled with water on a previous season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But it sounds like Kenya has been able to fill the bottles with product and has worked on getting her products into larger distribution deals. So when Moore showed up at Phaedra Parks’ pop-up shop with the other ladies, she came prepared. Her set-up was large and it clearly stood out. And while some of the ladies mocked her a bit for being over-the-top, it sounds like she had her reasons.

According to a new Bravo report, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she has been working hard on getting things back on track with Kenya Moore Haircare and she has signed a deal with Sally Beauty, who will carry her products this spring. And while Moore only donated $450 to Phaedra Parks’ charity efforts to help the children in Flint, Michigan, she reveals that she actually donates thousands of dollars each year to people in need.

“I was happy to participate in the pop-up shop, as I donate over $20,000 annually to charities and have given water and monetary donations to Flint throughout the crisis. I’m most excited about my participation in Phaedra’s camp next week and looking forward to having a personal impact on the children,” Kenya Moore explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sharing that the $450 was only a small donation.

@KenyaMoore Received my haircare products today!! I’ll give you feedback in the near future.☺️???????? pic.twitter.com/yb93iKgTBl — vanessa ridley (@dkpeach) February 8, 2016

On Twitter, people judged Kenya for only donating a small amount of money to the charity efforts to help out the children of Flint, Michigan. People kept pointing to the fact that the other ladies had donated much more. Porsha Williams had donated $1,000 for her sales, and Kandi Burruss had given upwards of $2,500. So when Kenya had only given $450, people wondered if her sales were lacking or if she just wanted to keep her money to herself. But it sounds like her business is doing just fine, as she’s excited about the future with Sally Beauty.

“Yaaasss!!! Kenya Moore Hair Care come through! I have been developing my Kenya Moore Hair Care line for over five years and it is one of my proudest achievements. I wanted my booth to be impactful and truly represent the Kenya Moore Hair Care brand. My booth was everything, honey, and the girls all GAGGED. Most importantly, everyone loved the products and our mission of bringing affordable luxury hair care to the masses,” Kenya Moore explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that she’s excited about what the future holds.

Plus, Moore kept referring to herself as a minority business owner because she’s a woman of color. However, all of her co-stars could be considered a female business owner with the same or similar skin tone, so that argument doesn’t hold up when it comes to her donation of $450.

UGH!#TEAMRHOA The Current and ‘Maybe new cast members show up for Kenya Moore’s Haircare show! Pics & More news HERE! pic.twitter.com/eY73QYQx9w — Efrem I Am (@CHRONICLESOF_E) August 20, 2015

“I am a small business minority owner and this is a testament to what hard work and determination can yield. 2017 has proven to be one of the best years yet. I truly thank all of you for your support, patronage, and love. See what God can do?” Kenya Moore points out in her blog, revealing that everything is possible when you work hard, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s comments about her business? Do you think Kenya Moore Haircare will be a huge success with her new distribution channels?

