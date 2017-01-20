Kendall Jenner Spends Time With ASAP Rocky As Her Other Rumored Boyfriend, Jordan Clarkson, Hangs With Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were recently spotted together in New York City. However, their alleged romance remains unconfirmed.

As she has throughout her time in the spotlight, Kendall Jenner has remained silent in regard to what exactly is going on between her and the rapper, and between her and her other rumored flame, Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson. That said, things between Jenner and Clarkson may not be what they seem.

While Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson have faced rumors of a possible romance for nearly one year, the athlete may actually be involved with her longtime friend and fellow model Hailey Baldwin. In addition to spending time with Clarkson on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles, Baldwin recently stepped out at Catch restaurant with the Lakers star.

As Kendall Jenner attended a concert in NYC with ASAP Rocky, Baldwin was photographed with Clarkson at the celebrity hotspot. In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Baldwin was seen with full makeup as she dressed in all black. Meanwhile, Clarkson wore a jean ensemble with a white Narcotics Anonymous T-shirt.

“Although the pair didn’t flaunt any PDA in front of photographers, they were caught getting into the same car together at the end of the night, and Hailey was seen smiling from ear to ear as she headed to the vehicle,” a source told Hollywood Life of Baldwin and Clarkson’s night out.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin have been seen with Clarkson together on a number of occasions, but they have also been seen with him separately, which has led to tons of confusion for fans. They’ve even sat courtside during Lakers games. However, the real confusion came on New Year’s Eve, when Baldwin and Clarkson were seen holding hands just after he was reportedly caught kissing Jenner.

After Kendall Jenner’s alleged New Year’s Eve kiss with Clarkson, it was back to ASAP Rocky as the rumored couple was seen shopping in New York City with Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie, and her boyfriend Tyga.

“A$AP and [Kendall Jenner] clearly looked like they were boyfriend and girlfriend, definitely,” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this week. “They were not overly affectionate the way Tyga and Kylie were, but they looked happy together.”

The alleged couple was later seen together at a concert, which was also attended by exes Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, who have been making headlines lately due to The Weeknd’s rumored romance with Selena Gomez.

Last summer, after Kendall Jenner was seen in Paris with ASAP Rocky and later spent on the 4th of July with Clarkson, a source claimed the 21-year-old model and reality star was playing the field.

“[Kendall Jenner] is keeping her options open when it comes to dating,” a source told Hollywood Life in August. “She’s really enjoying playing the field and not putting all of her eggs in one basket. She loves spending time with A$AP Rocky [real name Rakim Mayers], 27, because he’s super creative and a great listener. Jordan Clarkson, 24, on the other hand is hilarious and spontaneous. But ultimately, having fun is her number one priority at the moment. She’s so busy with work that she would rather keep things casual and lighthearted rather than getting stressed out and feeling like she has to commit to one person.”

In addition to ASAP Rocky and Jordan Clarkson, Kendall Jenner has been linked to Harry Styles, Chandler Parsons, and Travis Scott in recent months.

To see more of Kendall Jenner and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network in March.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]