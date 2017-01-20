Topless Ariel Winter Tries To Hide Her Nipples In Artsy Nude Pic

Ariel Winter has shocked fans once again, trying to hide her nipples in an artsy black and white pic, as he has come out about one of her role models, Sofia Vergara. The Modern Family star recently sat down to discuss the role that her fellow co-star has played in her life regarding issue she has had with her body. The 18-year-old has admitted that throughout her adolescence she has looked up to Vergara, being a curvy woman that’s proud of who she was, Ariel admitted that Sofia was a great role model for her growing up.

“She could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice.”

Winter confessed that the Latino star often suggested brands that may suit her body better, or was there with words of encouragement to help her make the right decisions and feel good about herself. Having grown up during the eight seasons of the shows resounding success, starting when she was just a preteen, Winter has come into her own body under the scrutiny of the public’s eye. Winter also credits her former legal guardian and sister, Shanelle Workman, for giving her the confidence to accept herself as she is.

“It doesn’t matter what other people think. You are who you are. It’s not going to change. Love yourself for who you are. People are going to hate regardless of what you do.”

Less Is More

During 2015 the teenage star was legally emancipated from her biological mother following claims of emotional and physical abuse. And 2016 seemed to have more cutbacks for the starlet as she underwent breast reduction surgery which she described, as an overwhelmingly positive experience. Her seemingly overnight explosion from a preteen to her teenage body left the young star a little bit shell-shocked. Having gone from a no butt, flat chested child star into a bigger butted, D cup, fuller figured teen.

“Growing up in the spotlight was quite possibly the worst for my self-esteem. I had a hard time finding confidence within myself.”

The surgery help the sitcom star to overcome the physical effects of her unproportionately large breasts, not quite fitting her meager 5’1″ frame all that comfortably. Since claiming her independence Winter has truly become a body-positive icon for you girls struggling the same issues that she has had to deal with. Being raised by her sister since 2012 and throughout most of her teenage years really seemed to help Ariel come to terms with her own body.

I Got The Power

Ariel has admitted that she has had a tough time trying to understand why she has received such harsh criticism from her 3.6 million social media followers regarding her choice of outfits. Whether dressing up for an awards show, or simply popping down to the grocery store to buy some food, the young star is constantly hounded by the paparazzi. Winter admitted that the negative headlines and criticisms did not help her, but despite the challenges, growing up around her Modern Family co-stars was a really amazing experience.

“I’m doing the same things that everybody my age is doing…people are taking it and making it seem like I’m doing stuff that is crazy when really I’m just being me. I wish people would see that.”

Currently, the confident brunette is visiting her beau, Levi Meaden who she has been with for the past two months, in Sydney, Australia, as he is busy filming on the set of the movie Pacific Rim: Uprising. Ariel has big plans for her future, but they do not seem to filled with lading Hollywood roles. The youngster is aspiring to become a federal prosecutor, recently graduating from Campbell Hall School, and plans to begin her pre-law studies at UCLA this coming fall.

