Naked Chelsea Handler Picture Surfaced On The Internet With Her Hands On Private Parts

Chelsea Handler has made a sensational allegation that the Kardashians are to blame for the election of Donald Trump. This was in an interview she did for Variety magazine where she also reflected candidly on her Netflix show, Chelsea, which just wrapped up its first season. In the interview, the comedian did not hide her dislike for Trump. And she heaped as much blame on mainstream media as on the Kardashian clan.

“They were treating [Trump] as an entertainer first. It was a reality show. We’ve turned into a reality show. I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don’t go away — it’s surreal. Everyone is for sale,” lamented Chelsea.

Baring all: Naked Chelsea Handler picture surfaced the internet

Her critics were, however, quick to note that she has demonstrated similar behavior to Kardashians. In one piece that was highly critical of her, the writer even decided to depict her in a Kim Kardashian mode! And soon enough a naked Chelsea Handler picture surfaced on the internet

Happy Birthday @reesewitherspoon A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Mar 22, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

The writer, Matt Ralston, then proceeded to berate Chelsea and her Netflix show.

“Handler was paid around $10 million to produce the first series of meandering investigative pieces which uncovered less than you can find on any Wiki page. It only took her six years,” Ralston wrote.

The naked Chelsea Handler picture that surfaced on the internet initially appeared on the comedienne’s Instagram and had been directed at Reese Witherspoon who she was wishing a happy 40th birthday. This was not the first time that Chelsea had bared all as she had previously appeared topless only for social media platforms to remove the pictures.

Size matters on E!

Other than the selfie which depicts Chelsea in the same light as Kardashian, and which critics think makes Chelsea hypocritical, it is not lost on observers that Chelsea may have a bone to pick with the Kardashians. She has never liked the family and she is on record as saying that they made her leave the E! Network where the Kardashians are dominant. Keeping up with the Kardashians, for instance, airs on E! as does Caitlyn Jenner’s reality show. On a late night show interview with Jimmy Fallon, the comedienne said the reason for her show’s cancellation was because her posterior was not as big as that of other personalities on the network.

And besides what her critics are saying epitomizes the same behavior as the Kardashians, the anti-Chelsea camp has also pointed out that it is also hypocritical of her to accuse the mainstream media of giving Trump undue coverage in the run-up to and after the 2016 presidential election. This is because she also covered him relentlessly during the campaign season.

Poor restaurant rating

During the Variety interview, the comedienne also revealed that she has no plans to invite Donald Trump to her show as long as she has absolute say over it. She also revealed that the two once met at a restaurant in Los Angeles but she didn’t like him even then.

The comedienne also dissed the real estate tycoon by saying there’s a toddler in the white house. She also called him out for having complained to Vanity Fair over the fact that the publication had reviewed his restaurant poorly. Chelsea said the restaurant was a piece of garbage and likened it to an airport lounge belonging to Southwest Airlines.

As for hopes that Trump’s daughter Ivanka would help champion women’s rights since she has her father’s ear, Chelsea said it was not going to happen since according to her, the Trump children fear their father and would not stand up to him.

Sundance Film Festival Women’s March

As part of her efforts to stand up against Trump, the comedian is planning on leading a Women’s March on January 21 at the Sundance Film Festival.

Trump’s inauguration will be protested in all 50 states and 32 countries, making this the highest attended 3 Door Down concert to date. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 18, 2017

Writing in her Hollywood Reporter column recently, she pleaded with both men and women to join her in Park City, Utah for the Women’s March.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo /Getty Images]