Eden Sassoon Didn’t Want To Join ‘RHOBH’: Admits To Causing Issues On Hit Show

Eden Sassoon is one of the new additions to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season and she’s been hired as just a friend of the wives. She admits to knowing Lisa Rinna prior to joining the show, and she is familiar with Lisa Vanderpump because of Lisa’s friendship with her father, Vidal Sassoon. But Eden is just a Los Angeles woman, who owns one salon and two Pilates studios in Beverly Hills. So when Eden got the chance to join the show this season, she was hesitant about it.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon is now revealing that she had no intentions of joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season. Sassoon admits that she knew what the show was, but she never really had the time to sit down and watch the episodes. As it turns out, she had plenty of things going on in her private life, including a failing marriage, two children, a divorce, the loss of her father and keeping her businesses active and alive. When Bravo approached her about filming the show, Sassoon admitted that she didn’t really have much spare time to watch television, and she was single.

“There wasn’t a lot of time for me to watch TV all the time. And when I did watch TV, if I put on something that was feeding into the energy that I’m trying to heal, it was not a good idea. Of course, I don’t live under a rock and know what Housewives is and what it kind of brought. But it was something that I didn’t necessarily want to be a part of or watch, which is really interesting today, because I find myself sitting back thinking, you know, sometimes when you resist something, it’s exactly what you need,” Eden Sassoon explains to Bravo about her decision to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sassoon is just a friend of the wives, so she hasn’t opened up too much about her private life. She’s discussed her sister’s addiction issues and has revealed that she lost her sister suddenly to an overdose. Shockingly, Eden also revealed that her sister used to work with Kim Richards and hinted that their drug issues probably started on the set of a movie years ago. Throughout the last couple of episodes, Eden Sassoon has received some public backlash for speaking about Kim and her sobriety issues on the show, and some Twitter followers have hinted that she’s just saying these things to get attention and fame. But Sassoon doesn’t feel bad about what has been said.

“At this point in the season I feel great, and then I start to feel more and more and more,” Eden Sassoon explains about her role on the show these days as filming has wrapped, according to Bravo, revealing that she knows she may have rattled some friendships with the comments she’s made during her time on the show.

“You can’t really point the finger at anyone — I guess I can point the finger at myself. My being emotionally open and available and wanting to be a peacemaker could possibly not be the easiest thing to do in this little world. It is what it is and it definitely makes people… I’m excited to watch, how about that?” Eden Sassoon explains to Bravo, hinting that she’s excited to see how everything plays out on the show.

