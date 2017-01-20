‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For Jan. 20, Escape From The Reef

The patch released to Destiny this week finally solved Xûr’s inventory issues. This is a good thing as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players aren’t going to find anything new under the sun in the Exotic wares he is offering this week.

Xûr finally escaped the Reef. He can be found across from the Speaker in the Tower North. Simply head to the left when you first spawn in the Tower, and you’ll find him standing in front of a large, round door across from the speaker’s entrance. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 Helm of Inmost Light Titan Helmet 43 (62) Intellect /

39 (58) Strength 13 Strange Coins 89% ATS/8 ARACHNID Hunter Helmet 80 (99) Intellect 13 Strange Coins 87% Obsidian Mind Warlock Helmet 78 (97) Intellect 13 Strange Coins 85% MIDA Multi-Tool Scout Rifle 23 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Heavy Weapon 31 Strange Coins

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

MIDA Multi-Tool

The MIDA Multi-Tool is one of the best Scout Rifles in Destiny. The namesake perk grants extra movement speed plus a hair trigger. This weapon has an excellent rate of fire and impact that becomes even deadlier when combined with the “Lightweight” perk that gives +2 Agility and the “Third Eye” perk to keep radar active when aiming down the sights.

Helm of Inmost Light

The Helm of Inmost Light is a Striker Titan specific Helmet. It’s intrinsic “Recklessness” perk did receive a bit of a boost for the Year Two refresh thanks to the rebalancing of Titans in the 2.1 update. The helmet grants the “Death from Above” and “Headstrong” perks by default. The latter of those receives a sprint speed buff.

The max 62 Intellect / 58 Strength roll is average for the Destiny Strikers. Additionally, the perks combination of “Hands On” and “Heavy Lifting” are better replaced with “Inverse Shadow” with a Glass Needles re-roll.

ATS/8 Arachnid

The ATS/8 Arachnid is for Hunter Gunslingers in Destiny. The “Arachnid Sensorium” intrinsic perk keeps the Golden Gun active for about 4 seconds longer and gives the Super ability a potential accuracy boost via a zoom lens. Meanwhile, it also comes with the optional “Ashes to Assets” and “Second Thoughts” perks for bonus super energy when killing minions with grenades or Heavy Weapons. The final column perk is “Better Already” to start shield recovery immediately after Orb pickups.

The pure 99 Intellect stat roll falls short of the coveted T12 roll at only 87 percent of max. Skip if this helmet is already in your collection.

Obsidian Mind

The Obsidian Mind helmet is a still must-have for Voidwalker Warlocks, especially in PVE. The “Insatiable” (Nova Bomb kills reduce Nova Bomb killdown) intrinsic perk will make your Warlock a Nova Bomb-chucking machine when combined with the optional perks of extra super energy from either grenade kills or Special Weapon kills. Pair this helmet with the Soul Rip class talent and Bad Juju’s “String of Curses” perk for even more supers.

In addition to a sub-par 97 Intellect roll for Obsidian Mind, the needed “Inverse Shadow” perk is not present in the third column. This helmet will need to be re-rolled for a better stat and perk combination.

