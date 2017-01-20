‘The Voice’ Fans Hit Back Amid Blake Shelton And Adam Levine Quitting Rumors, ‘No One Can Replace Them’

The Voice fans are making their feelings for Blake Shelton and Adam Levine very clear as rumors continue to swirl that the veteran coaches could potentially be leaving the series after Season 12.

A slew of viewers took to social media to let The Voice executives know that they don’t want to see Shelton and Levine leave the show after the upcoming season, claiming that the coaching duo – who have appeared on every single season of the NBC series to date – “are The Voice” and can’t be replaced as rumors swirl about who could potentially head to The Voice’s infamous red spinning chairs to potentially replace Adam and Blake later this year.

“Please never let Blake go… Blake and Adam are The Voice,” Twitter user @AlmaKomi tweeted to The Voice as the quitting rumors continue to swirl around Adam and the country star, while @Sandyluongo wrote, “I sure hope Blake and Adam don’t leave!!! Going to be a great season with Alicia + Gwen! Can’t wait!!!”

“Adam and Blake are needed… They just need two other people that have good chemistry with them both,” @CindeRella added on the social media site of what the coaching panel for Season 13 of The Voice should look like when the show picks up again later this year, and @efleforte added amid The Voice shakeup rumors, “NO ONE can replace Blake and Adam, I would just not bother watching. What would be the point?”

Fan’s responses come after months of rumors suggesting that Blake and Adam could be ready to quit The Voice after 12 seasons, as Radar Online claimed that both veteran coaches could allegedly be ready to move on after what will be six years on the show.

Though Shelton and Levine are already confirmed for Season 12 of The Voice alongside Gwen Stefan and Alicia Keys, an insider close to production alleged to the site last year that the duo were supposedly highly considering leaving following their upcoming The Voice stint to pursue other interests.

“Both Adam and Blake feel that they have run their course as judges,” a source alleged of Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s supposed plans to quit The Voice at the time, though neither Adam nor Blake have officially confirmed the speculation that they could both be quitting following The Voice Season 12.

But while neither Shelton and Levine have spoken out about Radar Online’s report claiming they could be gearing up to quit The Voice after what will be six years and 12 seasons, Blake did appear to let slip in a recent interview that appearing on a coach on the series was beginning to become a little stale.

Blake made the admission in a new interview with CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown, seemingly telling host Cody Alan that he was considering leaving The Voice before learning that girlfriend Gwen Stefani would be returning as a coach in the place of Miley Cyrus for Season 12.

“Just when you think, you know, 12 seasons in it kind of is what it is, it’s not anymore with her,” Blake said of Gwen returning to The Voice earlier this week, admitting that Stefani “brings a new level of competition to the show” that was missing prior to her return.

While NBC are yet to comment on who will be forming the coaching line-up for Season 12 of The Voice and have not confirmed reports claiming Adam and Blake could be ready to quit, a number of names have already been linked to The Voice coaching gig should Adam and Blake decide not to return.

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, and Pharrell Williams have all been tapped as potential coaches for The Voice Season 13, though an official announcement from NBC about Blake and Adam’s future with the show is not expected until later this year.

What do you think of fans responses to rumors Blake Shelton and Adam Levine could be quitting The Voice?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]