Porsha Williams Baby: Why ‘RHOA’ Is Ready To Embrace Motherhood

Porsha Williams has talked about having a child for years, as she has always known she wanted to be a mother. During her first season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha brought her then-husband, Kordell Stewart, to the doctors to see why they weren’t getting pregnant. She really wanted twins and she was ready to really put everything into having these children, as Kordell wanted to have a stay-at-home wife. But now, Williams is a single businesswoman, who is exploring her options for both a second marriage and having a baby. And it sounds like she would love to just have a child on her own.

According to a new Bravo report, Porsha Williams is now revealing that she’s ready to become a mother because she feels like it is time. She’s currently 35-years-old and she has no plans of getting married anytime soon. Instead, Williams has been focusing on her career and launching various business ventures. However, it sounds like she is ready to become a mother and she will get a baby on her own if she needs to.

“I’m ready to become a mom because I feel like it’s just time. I’ve been through a lot and family has always been first for me,” Porsha Williams explains to Bravo about her decision to pursue motherhood on her own, adding that she knows that the decision is not for everyone but that she has thought it through for a while.

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams talked about how she wanted to find a man who would donate sperm to her project without having the ties of being a father. One of her ex-boyfriends was willing to see if they could work things out and become a couple before donating sperm. These days, it sounds like she’s still holding on to the thought that they could become a couple.

“It’s always been something that I’ve dreamt about and I’ve always wanted. I just feel like I have a lot to give and why not do it while I can and while I’ve prepared for it. It’s a conscious decision for me to not have had a child up until this point and so I’m actually planning for a child,” Porsha continues in her interview with Bravo, sharing that she did have plans to have Todd Williams be the father, as they have been rekindling their romance from years ago.

While some people would be scared of the thought of being a single mother, it sounds like Porsha Williams has thought everything through. While a husband won’t be there to support her, she does have her family members to help her through both the pregnancy and her new role as a mother. And one can imagine that Phaedra Parks will also be there for her and give her some tips along the way.

“I’ve made sure I have a great support system. I’ve worked very hard financially to secure a future for a child. It’s just something that I want now. The decision of having a child and not really putting the man first is just where I am. I’m 35 years old and I know that God has the right guy for me — but if it’s not until 40, 45 that’s OK, but I don’t want to wait that long to have a child while I can and while everything’s jumping and bumping and ready to go. I’m ready to take advantage of it.”

What do you think of Porsha Williams’ comments about becoming a single mother? Do you think it is a wise decision for her to pursue motherhood at this stage in her life?

