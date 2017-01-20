Kate Middleton Jokes About Prince William Running A Marathon, Hobbies, Royal Duties And Heads Together

Kate Middleton and Prince William certainly are kept busy these days parenting their little ones, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as fulfilling their royal duties and participating in a number of charitable endeavors, like the Heads Together Campaign-a campaign organized by the couple and Prince Harry. In addition, Kate and William have begun to take on more of the responsibilities that Queen Elizabeth typically carried out in the past, due to the monarch having just gotten over a sickness and being at an age that brings necessity of slowing down.

It seems that the Duke and Duchess, however, are still finding time for hobbies and other interests, despite their busy day-to-day. William works, and likely enjoys it, as an air ambulance pilot, and Kate has a keen interest in photography and cooking that has been made known on several occasions.

Young Royals Speak About Mental Health, Promote Heads Together Campaign Initiatives: https://t.co/YiWESRJLIc — Fashionista Toronto (@msjag) January 17, 2017

FStoppers notes Middleton’s love of photography and reminds that Kate broke royal tradition by releasing baby pictures of her children that were not shot by a professional photographer, but instead were snapped by the Duchess herself,

“Middleton actually studied photography as part of her art history degree from St. Andrews University and reportedly knows quite a bit about the craft. She’s not just snapping photos with her iPhone, either. Middleton is apparently on Team Canon, and was captured photographing with a Canon PowerShot and a Canon 5D Mark II.”

The publication goes on to note the quality of the pictures that Kate Middleton was able to produce and the beautiful moments that were snapped for the world to see.

“Taking a look at the pictures she released of her first-born son (which you can see in the original article on Adorama), Prince George, and baby daughter Princess Charlotte, they’re actually quite beautiful.”

Additionally, Kate Middleton and Prince William, are invested and entirely devoted to raising awareness about mental health issues. The pair along with Prince Harry sparked the Heads Campaign Together which helps to eradicate any negative stigma about mental health issues. The royal couple attended an event recently revolving around this campaign and spoke about the importance of the campaign.

Some brilliant advice from the Duke of Cambridge courtesy of @heads_together– a great campaign to change views on #mentalhealth. pic.twitter.com/oUPNvhJ78D — Wellbeing Consultant (@Wellbeing_MCR) November 16, 2016

Entertainment Tonight shares Prince William’s words expressed on the subject during the event.

“Talking to someone else is a positive and confident step to take — but for too long it has been a case of ‘Keep Quiet and Carry On.’ As a result, too many people have suffered in silence for too long, and the effects of this can be devastating.”

However, William was also able to share a little bit about his intentions for his personal life in the future and goals he has for himself, one which includes taking part in a marathon in Kenya. It seems that Duchess Kate is a bit hesitant to believe that her hubby will achieve this goal, as demonstrated by her own comment on the subject when asked.

Sean Fletcher, the host of Good Morning Britain chatted with the Duchess, stating, “I chatted to Prince William, and he has promised that he will run a marathon in Kenya sometime.”

To which Kate Middleton replied, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Goals are the beginning step toward achievement, however, so good for the Prince for setting the bar high.

On the subject of mental health, Kate became more serious and stated that the campaign is about reminding those who struggle with issues that two heads are of more use than one and that asking for help is never a bad thing.

“William, Harry, and I have been very privileged to witness in the course of our work countless examples of simple conversations that have changed lives, which were the first step on a path to recovery.”

Help Their Royal Highnesses with their mission. Join our campaign here: https://t.co/7F95TskAqQ #HeadsTogether pic.twitter.com/mfrRjKTpM6 — Heads Together (@heads_together) January 10, 2017

Prince Harry then went on to remind that sometimes just being a friend and listening can be the help that someone needs to get through.

“We can all help each other. You don’t need any qualifications to help your mate, simply to listen to what they have to say.”

[Feature Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]