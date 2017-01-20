Kim Kardashian Is Focused On Strengthening Her Marriage To Kanye West As Divorce Rumors Swirl

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West having trouble within their marriage?

As the 36-year-old reality star prepares for the upcoming premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, during which she will be seen opening up about her terrifying robbery in Paris, France, a report claims Kim Kardashian is doing her best to strengthen her relationship with the rapper.

On Thursday, with divorce rumors swirling, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen enjoying a meal with Kourtney Kardashian at Hugo’s restaurant in Agoura Hills, California, which was filmed for an episode of their family’s reality show.

“[Kim Kardashian] and Kanye seemed okay,” a source told People Magazine of the outing on January 19. “They weren’t affectionate. They walked separately into the restaurant.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began facing rumors of a possible split at the end of last year after Kardashian was robbed and West was hospitalized. As fans will recall, West was taken to a Los Angeles hospital in late November after reportedly suffering a mental breakdown and remained at the facility for several days.

Following the incidents, Kim Kardashian took a step back from the spotlight and began to live a more private life than she has in the past. In addition to keeping a low profile in Los Angeles, where she was seen just a handful of times after the robbery, Kim Kardashian kept her social media updates to a minimum. Now, however, she is readjusting to life back in the public eye as her family’s show is set to return in March.

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian traveled to Dubai, where she made her first public appearance since the robbery at celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class. Kanye West did not travel with his wife.

“[Kim Kardashian] had a great time in Dubai,” the source said. “She also enjoyed her short N.Y.C. stop. She really missed her kids, though, and is happy to be back in L.A.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share two children, daughter North West, three, and son Saint West, one.

Since returning to Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian has been spending time with her kids and her husband. Meanwhile, when it comes to the rumors regarding their split, the People Magazine source said that while things aren’t “great” between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, they are working to change that and feel confident about their future.

“[Kim Kardashian] is spending time with Kanye too,” the source added. “It doesn’t seem like they have plans to split now. Things don’t seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that. Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that. With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together.”

Despite the ongoing reports of marital strife, sources have continued to claim that Kim Kardashian won’t be getting divorced. Although the reality star’s marriage may not be perfect, she is allegedly determined to make things better between herself and West.

“This divorce stuff is completely false,” an insider previously told People Magazine. “[Kim Kardashian] does not have any plans to divorce Kanye. She’s told me it’s false. The picture that’s being painted is that she is planning on leaving him because of the robbery and this [hospitalization] incident.”

In addition to Kim Kardashian canceling a number of appearances after her robbery in Paris, her husband’s Saint Pablo Tour was abruptly ended on November 21 due to his hospitalization.

To see more of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]