‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3: Official Air Date, Sneak Peek, And Giancarlo Esposito Returns As Gus Fring

Better Call Saul Season 3 is returning in 2017 and has an official air date. You can catch Jimmy McGill’s ongoing transformation in Saul Goodman on April 10th at 10 p.m. on AMC. The first letter of each episode title of Season 2 teased Gus Fring’s return in a major Breaking Bad crossover. Now it is confirmed that Giancarlo will reprise his role as the elusive Gus Fring.

Better Call Saul released a Los Pollos Hermanos teaser featuring our favorite sociopath Gus Fring to get fans excited about the drug lord’s return. In Season 2, it was later revealed that Gus Fring was responsible for the note on Mike’s car that prevented him from assassinating Hector Salamanca and we will get to see the beginning of their partnership in Season 3.

The Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito spoke at length about Gus Fring and how it will be different in Season 3 of Better Call Saul during a TCA panel courtesy of UpRoxx:

“I had to remind myself in coming back to be really present with the character, and that in this time, he’s more immature. He’s still finding his way… So I’m excited to be back. Certainly, Vince has described to me a situation where Gus is a very cagey character…he was a guy who wanted revenge, a guy who wanted to create a business, but he was also a guy who was very caring with his people. So I want to see where we go with it, and sometimes it’s more exciting to have a character who’s more mysterious.”

In Season 2, Jimmy McGill messed up big time after he fessed up to his brother about doctoring the Mesa Verde documents to help Kim Wexler get the client back. Despite his good intentions, Chuck has displayed a wicked side to his character and now has the power to have his brother disbarred from practicing law with the evidence he recorded.

In the sneak peek of Better Call Saul Season 3 titled “Crisis Averted,” Jimmy and Kim are working in their new office. It seems like Jimmy is unaware that Chuck has recorded him and he thinks that the crisis has been dealt with. The clip also suggests that Jimmy’s relationship with Kim is getting more complicated now that they are sharing an office together. Jimmy also gets emotional over Chuck and it seems more likely that he is the main catalyst for his transformation to Saul Goodman.

Gus Fring is back. See what @quiethandfilms has to say about reprising his role on Season 3 of #BetterCallSaul. https://t.co/6noce9NZuW pic.twitter.com/8DhrtLnyI6 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) January 15, 2017

It is unclear at this point whether Chuck will simply blackmail Jimmy or act to have him disbarred from practicing law, which will explain the name change. When Kim finds out the crisis is far from averted, it may cause her relationship with Jimmy to wither away further sinking him toward the morality of the Saul we know from Breaking Bad.

Can Jimmy and Kim survive their Chuck problem? Get a first look at Season 3 of #BetterCallSaul. https://t.co/E0pJzMVsSc pic.twitter.com/191rOiPKOg — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) January 19, 2017

During the TCA panel co-showrunner Vince Gilligan spoke about the small and big moments in Jimmy’s life that transforms him to Saul:

“Every year, and this season is no different, every season is inching the ball down the field, closer and closer, sometimes baby steps, sometimes large leaps, of the journey of Jimmy McGill toward Saul Goodman. In that sense, there’s a certain consistency to the show.”

Many fans expected Season 3 of Better Call Saul to debut in February as with the first two seasons. Fans can expect a less mature Gus Fring who has not yet mastered the meth dealing game. Gustavo Fring is also a very secretive character in Breaking Bad. It will be interesting to see whether he developed this character trait from experience in the drug business or if it is the character’s personality.

Better Call Saul’s air date is April 10th at 10 p.m. on AMC.

Are you looking forward to Season 3?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]