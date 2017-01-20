Kourtney Kardashian Dumps Scott Disick For Justin Bieber Amid Alleged Pregnancy Scare?

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly ended things with Scott Disick again, having realized they are better off as friends, it has been claimed.

The New York Post reveals that Kourtney was recently spotted enjoying a fun night out with her rumored on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The twosome headed out to The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, joined by a couple of close pals until the early hours of the morning.

Kourtney and Justin reportedly share a surprising connection that can’t be compared to the one she has with the father of her three children.

While it was initially claimed last month that Kourtney had reconciled with Scott, convinced that it was better for them to give their relationship another try for the sake of their kids, Kardashian quickly realized it just wasn’t going to work.

At this given point, the 37-year-old has more or less seen that being with Scott Disick is not easy. She has acknowledged the supposed fact they are better off as friends; they’ve never had an issue co-parenting their children, and instead of giving the romance another go, Kourtney has come to the conclusion that remaining pals with Disick works better for her.

It’s unclear whether or not Kourtney Kardashian is actually seeing Justin Bieber, having never confirmed or denied the reports, to begin with. Celeb Dirty Laundry alleges that the twosome has certainly hooked up in the past but they’ve never shared a public relationship with one another before.

Now that Kourtney is officially single again, it doesn’t seem as if any of that has changed. From what CDL claims, the two are just having fun and embracing one another’s company. Whether that will eventually blossom into a full-blown romance has yet to be determined, but for now, Kourtney is just enjoying herself with Justin.

“The last time they were spotted together was back in 2015 when Kourtney Kardashian and Justin enjoyed several date nights at Universal Studios Theme Park and Hollywood nightclub The Nice Guy,” the outlet notes, recalling their last appearance out in public together.

“That’s what fans can’t help but wonder as the 37-year-old mother-of-three was spotted wearing a rather risqué outfit while she was at a Hollywood nightclub with Justin this past week. In fact, many believe that Kourtney might have dumped her on-again, off-again partner Scott Disick so she can get back with the Biebs.”

Just one month ago, it was rumored that Kourtney Kardashian had experienced a pregnancy scare, fearing that she was expecting her fourth child with Scott. While the addition of another baby would have been a blessing to the TV star, the timing isn’t right — particularly since she reportedly doesn’t even see herself having a future with Disick.

Kardashian has yet to address her supposed romance with Justin Bieber. While fans have never been able to comprehend what the two could possibly have in common with one another, sources claim that the mother-of-three can hold a conversation for hours with the Biebs, and the fact that they can go to the club together and have fun is just an additional bonus.

News of Kourtney Kardashian’s supposed romance with Justin, as revealed with accompanying photos by Us Weekly, comes just one week after the E! network confirmed that the family’s hit reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was making its return in March.

Could fans potentially see Justin make an appearance or two? After all, if the singer has been spending a significant time with Kourtney Kardashian in recent weeks, it would only make sense for the camera crew to tape it for a forthcoming episode.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]